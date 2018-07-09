GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Thailand Cave Rescue LIVE: Boys Wait to be Freed as Rescuers Replenish Supplies

News18.com | July 9, 2018, 12:06 PM IST
Event Highlights

Eight boys and their soccer coach who remain trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand waited for a rescue operation to resume on Monday as the first four unidentified boys freed were said to be in good health and recovering in hospital. The daring and dangerous bid to rescue the boys - aged between 11 and 16 — was suspended by the mission chief late on Sunday to replenish oxygen supplies and make new preparations, which he said would take at least 10 hours. Authorities have said the mission could take three or four days to complete. Divers had to hold the first four boys close to their bodies to bring them out and each had to wear an oxygen mask to enable normal breathing, authorities said. Bursts of heavy rain soaked the Tham Luang Cave area in Thailand's northern Chiang Rai province overnight, increasing the risks in what has been called a "war with water and time" to save the boys. Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda told reporters the rescued boys were in good health in hospital but did not give further details. Authorities have not confirmed the identities of the first four boys freed. Some of the boys' parents told Reuters they had not been told who had been rescued and that they were not allowed to visit the hospital.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Jul 9, 2018 12:05 pm (IST)

Rescued Families Will See Families Today | The Guardian reported that the rescued Thai boys are in good health and should be able to see their families later today. Dr Thongchai Lertwilairattanapong, an inspector for Thailand’s health department, told the Thai daily newspaper, Kom Chad Lek, that the boys should be able to see relatives once the tests have been completed but warned that there must be no physical contact till the results came.

Jul 9, 2018 12:03 pm (IST)

Students at Mae Sai Prasitsart school, where many boys stranded in the Tham Luang cave study, spoke to the press about the arrangements they have made for them. Thongyaud Kejorn, a teacher at the school told the Guardian that the boys won’t have to take an exam scheduled for next week. “They will not have to follow the normal schedules,” He added that students and teachers were being given instructions about how to handle the mental health of the boys who were trapped in the cave for more than two weeks.

Jul 9, 2018 11:39 am (IST)



Jul 9, 2018 11:01 am (IST)

Schoolmates pray next to a banner showing 12 missing schoolboys, who were trapped inside a flooded cave, at Mae Sai Prasitsart school, in the northern province of Chiang Rai in Thailand on Monday. 

Jul 9, 2018 10:18 am (IST)

Rains Hit Rescue Operation | Eight boys and their soccer coach who remain trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand waited for a rescue operation to resume on Monday, a day after the first four were brought out safely and whisked away to hospital. Bursts of heavy rain soaked the Tham Luang Cave area in Thailand's northern Chiang Rai province overnight, increasing the risks in what has been called a "war with water and time" to save the boys. 

Jul 9, 2018 9:03 am (IST)

Time magazine reported that a spokesman for Musk’s Boring Co. tunneling unit, has said that Thai officials requested the device, which could potentially help the children through narrow, flooded cave passageways.

Jul 9, 2018 8:27 am (IST)

Tesla’s Elon Musk has sent a ‘kid-sized’ submarine to help evacuate the boys trapped in a cave in Thailand.  He posted a video of his team testing the metallic pod in a swimming pool in Los Angeles. Musk tweeted on Sunday that the ‘kid-size submarine’ was en route to Thailand and would arrive in about 17 hours. He said that he was hopeful that the submarine would help in the rescue efforts. "Hopefully useful,” he tweeted "If not, perhaps it will be in a future situation." The SpaceX CEO had previously sent a team of engineers to Thailand to assist the operations. 

Jul 8, 2018 9:41 pm (IST)

READ | How Four Thai Schoolboys Made the Hazardous Escape Through 4km of Pitch Darkness

Tham Luang Cave, Thailand: As the world holds its breath, 12 boys and their soccer coach - accompanied by an elite team of rescue divers - are making a treacherous journey to safety through flooded underground caverns that have tested some of the world's best cavers.

Jul 8, 2018 9:26 pm (IST)

Highlights of the Thai cave rescue op so far:

-- Four of the 12 trapped in the flooded Thai cave were rescued on Sunday in the first phase of a daring mission

-- The four boys are safe and currently undergoing treatment in Chiang Rai

-- Second phase of the operation will resume within 10-20 hours

-- The four boys wore full face masks to come out of the perilous cave passage

-- Officials said Sunday’s operation progressed much faster and smoother than expected

-- The eight other boys and their football coach still remain inside the cave where they were first spotted last Sunday

-- 13 foreign divers and five Thai Navy SEALs took up the arduous task on Sunday from among a team of 90 experts who are part of the rescue mission

Jul 8, 2018 8:59 pm (IST)

Thirteen foreign divers and five members of Thailand's elite navy SEAL unit guided the boys to safety through narrow, submerged passageways that claimed the life of a former Thai navy diver on Friday. As night fell, the operation to rescue the remaining eight boys - some as young as 11 and weak swimmers - and their coach was called off until Monday morning.

Jul 8, 2018 8:53 pm (IST)

Information and Broadcasting minister Rajyavardhan Rathore congratulates the Thai divers.

Jul 8, 2018 8:51 pm (IST)

Chiang Rai province acting governor Narongsak Osatanakorn talks to journalist during a news conference after the rescue operation on Sunday. (Image: via Reuters)

Jul 8, 2018 8:46 pm (IST)

Earlier, a former military diver died after running out of oxygen while assisting in the rescue of 12 boys and their football coach who were trapped inside a cave in Thailand. Saman Kunont was coming back from a spot inside the Tham Luang cave where the group were located on Monday when his supplies ran short.

Jul 8, 2018 8:39 pm (IST)

Reports suggest the four boys who were rescued from the Thai cave on Sunday came out on stretchers. 

Jul 8, 2018 8:37 pm (IST)

READ | How 25-year-old Former Monk Kept Thai Schoolboys Alive in Flooded Cave for 9 Days

According to rescue officials, Ekapol Chanthawong is among the weakest in the group, partly because he gave the boys his share of the limited food and water.

Jul 8, 2018 8:25 pm (IST)

CNN quoted Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn as saying, "All the boys are wearing full face mask and the rescue divers carried them out through the passage in the cave complex."

Jul 8, 2018 8:23 pm (IST)

4 BOYS WITH DOCS NOW | The Thai government is yet to confirm the identities of the four boys who have been rescued. The Thai official in charge of the rescue mission has said that the four teenage boys have been handed over to the doctors. The official has also said that Sunday's operation went smoothly and was completed faster than expected.

Jul 8, 2018 8:17 pm (IST)

READ | Four Thai Boys Trapped in Flooded Cave Rescued After 2 Weeks, Operation for Rest to Resume Soon

The operation to rescue the boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach by having them dive out of the flooded cave began Sunday morning, with expert divers entering the sprawling complex for the complicated and dangerous mission.

Jul 8, 2018 8:00 pm (IST)

The Thai Navy SEALS team calls it a day after an arduous rescue operation at the Thai cave with a "goodnight" message on their Facebook page. The operations will resume in 10-20 hours to take out the rest of the boys trapped in the cave along with their football coach.

Jul 8, 2018 7:48 pm (IST)

OPERATIONS TO RESUME AT 8am TOMORROW | The Guardian is saying that as the operation comes to an end for the day, rescuers and divers are leaving the site to resume operations at 8am (local time) tomorrow. The exhausted divers who have been working relentlessly throughout the day are buoyed by the success so far in evacuating some of the trapped boys out of the cave.

Jul 8, 2018 7:43 pm (IST)

Prayers and wishes for the Thai soccer team keep pouring in on Twitter from across the world.

Jul 8, 2018 7:38 pm (IST)

Thai official heading the cave rescue says the next phase of the operation to start in 10-20 hours, reports AP.

Jul 8, 2018 7:37 pm (IST)

CLOCK TICKING FOR REST | Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn said the boys were rescued using full face masks. The first one was evacuated about three hours ago. He said the clock is continuing to tick for the remaining boys who are still waiting in the cave along with their coach and rescuers are going to focus on replacing the oxygen tanks so they can continue the operation, reports The Guardian.

Jul 8, 2018 7:34 pm (IST)

Thai official heading the cave rescue operation says the healthiest have been taken out first, reports AP.

Jul 8, 2018 7:28 pm (IST)

AP: Thai official heading rescue of youth soccer team in cave says the operation is going better than expected.

Jul 8, 2018 7:26 pm (IST)

A military helicopter carrying rescued schoolboys takes off near Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand on Sunday. (Image: Reuters)

Jul 8, 2018 7:24 pm (IST)

THAI GOVERNOR MEETS RESCUED BOYS | Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn is holding a press conference as the rescue operations come to an end for the day. Osottanakorn says he has met the children and that their health is “perfect”. He called today’s conditions as the “best situation”. 50 foreign divers and 40 Thai divers are currently involved in the rescue operation.

Jul 8, 2018 7:22 pm (IST)

Ambulances and helicopters arrive at the Chiang Rai Hospital, which is the closest medical facility from the Thai cave from where a few members of the soccer team were rescued on Sunday.

Jul 8, 2018 7:20 pm (IST)

Some in Thailand media claim that medics are closely monitoring one of the boys who has been taken out of the cave.

Jul 8, 2018 7:05 pm (IST)

Thai policemen stand guard near the cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand. (Image: AP)

