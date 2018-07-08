Thailand Cave Rescue LIVE: Each Boy to Have 2 Diver Buddies, First Kid to be Extracted Today

Rescue efforts have begun for 12 boys and their football coach who have been trapped in a cave in northern Thailand for more than two weeks, says the head of the mission. The "Wild Boars" team has been confined in a cramped chamber several kilometres inside the Tham Luang cave complex since June 23, when they went in after football practice and were hemmed in by monsoon floods. Their plight has transfixed Thailand and the rest of the world, as authorities have struggled to devise a plan to extract the boys and their coach through twisting, narrow and jagged passageways that in some places are completely flooded. "Today is the D-day. The boys are ready to face any challenges," rescue chief Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters near the cave site as the threat loomed of monsoon rains causing more flooding in the cave and blocking off a rescue bid. Narongsak said the first boy was expected to be brought out of the cave by around 9:00 pm local time (7:30pm IST), meaning the trip would take around 11 hours. Narongsak added that 13 ambulances and helicopters in two separate locations are ready to transport them to hospitals immediately after they are rescued. Two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted.



Jul 8, 2018 1:01 pm (IST) Children look at pictures of students before relatives and friends pray for the 12 schoolboys and their soccer coach trapped inside a flooded cave, at Mesai Grace Church in the northern province of Chiang Rai,Thailand:

Jul 8, 2018 12:56 pm (IST) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp urged them to "stay strong and know we are with you", in a video message sent to CNN. "We are following all the news and hoping every second that you see daylight again," Klopp said. "We are all very optimistic that it will happen, hopefully in minutes, hours or the next few days." Meanwhile, the Croatian Football Federation said it was "awed" by the team's calm under pressure. "We are awed by the bravery and strength that these young boys and their coach have shown amidst such frightening circumstances," it said on its website.

Jul 8, 2018 12:56 pm (IST) On the other hand Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario called the plight of the Thai cave boys "terrible". "The world of football hopes that someone can find a way to take these kids out of there," he said, according to CNN.

Jul 8, 2018 12:53 pm (IST) Japan's World Cup squad tweeted a video addressed towards the Wild Boars football team, the players of which are trapped inside the Tham Luang Thai cave, urging the team to "Hang in there!": タイの洞窟で閉じ込められているサッカーチームの選手とコーチに向けて、FIFAワールドカップに出場している日本代表チームからメッセージを送ります。「負けるな！頑張れ！」"Hang on! Football Family are with you." #ThailandCaveRescue #footballfamily pic.twitter.com/aoqBdRKjf4 — サッカー日本代表 (@jfa_samuraiblue) July 4, 2018

Jul 8, 2018 12:50 pm (IST) The harrowing ordeal of the 12 Thai boys and their coach coincides with the World Cup in Russia and it has not escaped the attention of players. "I've been speaking about it with a few of the boys," said England defender John Stones, according to British media. "It's so sad to see where they are and we hope they get out safe and sound."

Jul 8, 2018 12:40 pm (IST) "If, as we all hope, they are reunited with their families in the coming days and their health allows them to travel, FIFA would be delighted to invite them to attend the 2018 World Cup final as our guests," he wrote in a letter to the head of the Football Association of Thailand. "I sincerely hope that they will be able to join us at the final, which will undoubtedly be a wonderful moment of communion and celebration."

Jul 8, 2018 12:39 pm (IST) Not just Elon Musk, FIFA president Gianni Infantino also extended his positive wishes to the Thai cave boys. Infantino has invited the Thai boys' football team trapped in a cave to the World Cup final, as messages of support poured in from top players. Infantino said he hoped the Wild Boars team, who were stranded by rising floodwaters two weeks ago, would be rescued in time to watch the final in Moscow on July 15.

Jul 8, 2018 12:35 pm (IST) Rescuers have been unable to extend a hose pumping oxygen all the way to where the boys are, but have brought them some oxygen tanks.

Jul 8, 2018 12:33 pm (IST) An update on Saturday from the Thai navy said three navy SEALs were with the boys and their coach, one a doctor. The 13 were having health evaluations and rehabilitation, and were being taught diving skills. Food, electrolyte drinks, drinking water, medicine and oxygen canisters have been delivered to them. A major concern of the rescuers is that oxygen levels in their safe space could fall dangerously low.

Jul 8, 2018 12:30 pm (IST) Thai cave rescue operations chief Narongsak said on Saturday that experts told him water from new rain could shrink the unflooded space where the boys are sheltering to just 10 square meters (108 square feet). "I confirm that we are at war with water and time from the first day up to today," he said. "Finding the boys doesn't mean we've finished our mission. It is only a small battle we've won, but the war has not ended. The war ends when we win all three battles — the battles to search, rescue and send them home."

Jul 8, 2018 12:27 pm (IST) The 12 Thai boys trapped in the Tham Luang cave

Jul 8, 2018 12:25 pm (IST) Concerned about the Thai cave rescue operations, Elon Musk has revealed that the "primary path" for his attempt to help will involve a "kid-size submarine" that uses the liquid oxygen transfer tube of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as its hull. He added that it would be "extremely robust" and would support as many as four air tanks, with four handles that could be used as hitching points for ropes and cables. The project would take "about 8 hours" to build, Musk added, or less than half the 17 hours it would take to fly it to Thailand.

Authorities had said that incoming monsoon rains that could send water levels in the cave rising, coupled with falling oxygen levels in the enclosed space, added to the urgency of getting those trapped out. Earlier efforts to pump out water from the cave have been set back every time there has been a heavy downpour.

Jul 8, 2018 12:19 pm (IST) The boys' parents wrote their own notes, telling them they were greatly missed and urging them to take care and remain strong. "We are waiting to throw you a birthday party," wrote the parents of Pheeraphat Sompiengjai, the team's right winger who is nicknamed "Night". Their son turned 16 on the day the boys first entered the cave, reportedly to have a picnic. They also emphasised that the coach shouldn't blame himself for the incident and that they were grateful he had taken care of the children.

Jul 8, 2018 12:06 pm (IST) The boys, however, were already looking ahead and appealed to their schools not to be too hard on them. "Teachers, please don't give too much homework," they wrote.

Short notes scribbled by each schoolboy on smudged, yellowish paper showed both humour and homesickness as they sought to reassure their relatives they were in good spirits. "Please don't worry," the boys said in a collective message before each wrote short personal messages to their loved ones. "We're all healthy and strong. There's so much food we want to eat when we get out. We want to go straight home," they wrote.

Jul 8, 2018 11:55 am (IST) Amazed by the swift efforts of Thailand authorities in the Thai cave rescue process, Elon Musk tweeted this morning: Extremely talented dive team. Makes sense given monsoon. Godspeed. https://t.co/t5XRo3gTxK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2018

Jul 8, 2018 11:53 am (IST) Lauding the courage of the 12 school boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach trapped inside the Thai cave since June 23 Musk tweeted: Continue to be amazed by the bravery, resilience & tenacity of kids & diving team in Thailand. Human character at its best. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2018

Jul 8, 2018 11:52 am (IST) With reference to the Thai cave rescue, Elon Musk tweeted the following: Maybe worth trying: insert a 1m diameter nylon tube (or shorter set of tubes for most difficult sections) through cave network & inflate with air like a bouncy castle. Should create an air tunnel underwater against cave roof & auto-conform to odd shapes like the 70cm hole. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2018

Jul 8, 2018 11:49 am (IST) Musk said he was sending teams from his private space exploration firm SpaceX and the engineering firm Boring Co. which is developing tunneling systems for transportation projects. "SpaceX & Boring Co engineers headed to Thailand on Saturday to see if we can be helpful to govt," Musk tweeted. "There are probably many complexities that are hard to appreciate without being there in person."

Jul 8, 2018 11:44 am (IST) Earlier on Friday Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk said that he was sending engineers from his SpaceX and Boring Co. to attempt the rescue of the young 'Wild Boars' football team trapped in the Tham Luang cave in Thailand. The boys, aged between 11-16, and their 25-year-old became stranded when they went exploring in the cave after a practice game. Monsoon flooding cut off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.

Jul 8, 2018 11:35 am (IST) Thai cave rescue team members walk inside the Tham Luang cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand.

Jul 8, 2018 11:24 am (IST) Thai authorities have asked journalists to leave the Thai cave rescue area around the entrance of the cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped for two weeks, fueling speculation that a rescue mission could be imminent. Dozens of divers have arrived at the cave this morning.

The path out of the Thai Tham Luang cave is considered especially complicated because of twists and turns in narrow flooded passages. But the governor supervising the mission had said earlier that mild weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created optimal conditions for an underwater evacuation that won't last if it rains again.

Jul 8, 2018 11:16 am (IST) The only way to bring the boys out of the Tham Luang cave is by navigating dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents, as well as oxygen-depleted air. Experienced cave rescue experts consider an underwater escape a last resort, especially with people untrained in diving, as the boys are.

Jul 8, 2018 11:14 am (IST) Thai officials said that the boys trapped inside the Thai cave are mentally determined for their extraction, which is now underway from a partially flooded cave. Narongsak said that 13 ambulances and helicopters in two separate locations are ready to transport them to hospitals immediately after they are rescued.

Jul 8, 2018 11:05 am (IST) Thai cave rescue operations chief Narongsak said the rescue mission was launched because floodwaters inside the cave are at their most optimal level. He said, "If we keep on waiting and the rains come in the next three or four days, our readiness will decrease." He further said that the families of the boys have been informed about the risky Thai cave rescue mission.

Jul 8, 2018 10:59 am (IST) The governor in charge of the operation says two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted. He said that the operation would take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued.

Jul 8, 2018 10:53 am (IST) Latest on the rescue of the Thai cave boys: A Thai army commander says that the ongoing rescue of the school boys and their coach could take 2-4 days depending on conditions inside the partially flooded cave.