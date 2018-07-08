Thailand Cave Rescue LIVE: First Boy Expected to be Brought Out Today as Final Push Begins

Event Highlights
- Soccer coach apologised to parents in a letter
- A Navy SEAL diver died on Saturday during Thai cave rescue efforts
- Thai cave boys ready for the D-day
- Thai cave boys ventured in on June 23
- Thai cave rescue efforts have begun
- Medical Team Deployed
- "Conditions Perfect to Evacuate"
- "Buddy Dive" to Rescue Thai Boys
- The Difficult Choice
The death of a former Thai Navy Seal diver who ran out of oxygen in the cave on Friday underscored the danger of the journey even for adept professionals. After a short deluge of rain on Saturday night and with worse weather forecast later on Sunday, a worried Narongsak said that authorities must act immediately. "There is no other day that we are more ready than today," he said. "Otherwise we will lose the opportunity."
"Today is the D-day. The boys are ready to face any challenges," rescue chief Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters near the cave site as the threat loomed of monsoon rains causing more flooding in the cave and blocking off a rescue bid. He said the first boy was expected to be brought out of the cave by around 9:00 pm (14:00 GMT), meaning the trip would take around 11 hours.
More than 100 exploratory holes had also been bored — some shallow, but the longest 400 metres deep — into the mountainside in an attempt to open a second evacuation route and avoid forcing the boys into a dangerous dive through submerged tunnels. Earlier, with some of them unable to swim and having no scuba experience, the rescue chief had previously dubbed the rescue effort as "Mission Impossible".
The plight of the 12 boys along with their soccer coach trapped in the Thai cave has transfixed Thailand and the rest of the world. Authorities have struggled to devise a plan to extract the boys and their coach through twisting, narrow and jagged passageways that in some places are completely flooded.
Heavy Rains Near Tham Luang Nang Caves | Northern Thailand saw heavy downpour late on Saturday, worsening the already tough weather conditions. The rain could potentially set back progress made over the last week to drain the Tham Luang cave complex, Reuters reported. As rescuers fight a “war with water and time”, the community is trying to remain hopeful about a safe rescue.
Israeli Technology Reportedly Used | As expert divers and volunteers from across the world joined the rescue efforts, technical support also came from many corners. Israeli technology was reportedly used to locate the missing boys who were trapped inside the caves. Maxtech Networks CEO Uzi Hanuni told Times of Israel that their system provided voice, data and video link to the boys.
Medical Team Deployed | Thirteen fully equipped medical teams have been deployed just outside the Tham Luang Nang caves. 13 helicopters and ambulance have also been stationed to facilitate the rescue operation. According to Reuters, medical staff working in the mission have said that their first assessments will focus on the boy's breathing, signs of hypothermia and an airborne lung infection known as 'cave disease' which is caused by bat and bird droppings and can be fatal if it is untreated and spreads to other parts of the body. "We have set up 13 teams for each of the children," Major General Pramote Imwattana of the Army Medical Department in charge of the medical operation at the Tham Luang cave complex, told Reuters.
In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, Thai rescue teams arrange water pumping system at the entrance to a flooded cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The local governor in charge of the mission to rescue them said on Saturday that cooperating weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created appropriate conditions for evacuation, but that they won't last if it rains again. (Image: Royal Thai Navy via AP)
The death of a former Thai Navy SEAL diver on Friday underscored the many risks that the operation entails. Saman Kunan, who ran out of oxygen, died after delivering oxygen tanks to the cave. But rescuers are trying to move past the tragic loss. "We lost one man, but we still have faith to carry out our work," Navy Seal commander Apakorn Yookongkaew told AFP, adding that rescuers have "a limited time" to extract the boys.
A Daunting Task Ahead | The chief of mission described the problems that could arise because of monsoon rains. Heavy rains could push the water to rise to the shelf where the children are squatting, reducing the area to "less than 10 square meters," he was quoted as saying in AFP. On Saturday morning, he had said that the boys were not prepared to scuba dive, a daunting task that would involve them navigating through the uneven and winding cave structures. However after 12 hours, he seemed to have changed his assessment after the water levels inside the cave were managed thanks to round-the-clock drainage mechanism installed by the rescuers. (Image: Reuters)
Rescuers have put in place an air pipe to ensure that oxygen levels don’t fall in the cave where the boys are holed up. The chief of the rescue operation detailed the complexity of the situation. "When we're in a confined space if the oxygen drops to 12 percent the human body starts to slow down and people can fall unconscious," Narongsak told AFP. He went on to explain, “There’s also carbon dioxide. If the oxygen levels are down and the carbon dioxide levels are up, then you can get too much carbon dioxide in your blood."
"Conditions Perfect to Evacuate"| The water level in the cave has receded and rescuers are seeing this as a window of opportunity. "Now and in the next three or four days, the conditions are perfect (for evacuation) in terms of the water, the weather and the boys' health," Narongsak Osottanakorn the chief of the rescue operation told AFP. He added that they had to make a “clear decision" on what they wanted to do.
Earlier in the week, India offered “technical expertise” to Bangkok. The Thai Ambassador to India, Chutintorn Gongsakdi, had thanked India for extending its support towards the operation."Thank you Ambassador Bishnoi. Thank you India," tweeted Ambassador Gongsakdi on Monday.
Monsoon Threat Looms Large | Volunteers and rescuers are worried that the impending monsoon might hamper the rescue efforts.The monsoon which typically starts in July lasts till October. The caves, in which the boys are stranded function as a basin when the area receives heavy rainfall.The boys were trapped inside the interiors of the caves 14 days ago, after a sudden flash flood hit the cave system.
They were found alive following a gruelling search by divers, who must now determine how to free the youngsters.
More than 100 chimneys are being drilled into the mountainside in a frantic bid to reach a Thai youth football team trapped in a cave complex below, the head of the rescue mission said Saturday. The unprecedented rescue effort is attempting to establish new ways to extract the boys from above, if the underground chambers flood and it is deemed too risky to evacuate the team by diving out through the submerged passageways. "Some (of the chimneys) are as deep as 400 metres... but they still cannot find their location yet," Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters, adding the mission lacked the technology "to pinpoint where they are staying". "We estimate that (they) are 600 metres down, but we don't know the (exact) target," he said. On the question of dipping oxygen levels in the cave, he said rescuers had managed to establish a line to pump in fresh air and had also withdrawn non-essential workers from chamber three -- where the rescue base is -- to preserve levels inside the cave. The "Wild Boar" team have been trapped inside the Tham Luang cave complex for two weeks.
The trapped Thai boys have sent out written messages for their family and friends assuring them of their well-being. It is the first communication, since attempts to establish a phone line inside the cave failed earlier this week. The handwritten notes include requests for food, including fried chicken. "Teacher, don't give us lots of homework!" one of the boys had written. The team's coach also offered his "apologies" to the parents in a separate letter. The Thai navy SEAL shared the picture of the notes on their Facebook page.
"Buddy Dive" has been pitched in as another possibility to evacuate the group of 13 trapped in a cave in northern Thailand. An experienced adult diver would swim with each boy to bring them out to safety, the CNN reported. Thai divers would lead the mission and US divers would preposition oxygen tanks, a US official said. The rescue team also includes divers and workers from Australia, the United Kingdom, and other parts of Europe and Asia. Thai military officials have been briefed, the source said, and the country's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was to be told about the plan Saturday morning. The rescue mission could begin as soon as the weekend, but no decision has been made whether to proceed, the US official said.
The coach Ekkapol Chantawong, 25, is the assistant coach of the Wild Boars soccer team, and was hiking with the players through the cave complex when they became stranded. His Facebook page features dozens of images of him cycling with members of the team, and videos and photos of him with the boys, New York Times reported. One of the pictures from his Facebook page has gone viral with calls for "Stay Strong" to the group of 13, though its unclear if all of the 12 boys in the photo are trapped in the cave. Chantawong appears on the left.
The Monk Football Coach | Ekkapol Chantawong, 25, coach of the trapped soccer team and the only adult with them had spent years as a Buddhist monk, according to his family. Chantawong lives with his ailing grandmother and aunt, Amporn Sriwichaiis. “He is a really good boy,” his aunt said last week. “He is very helpful. He loves soccer.” In a note handed to a navy personnel, Chantawong had given a message to his aunt and grandmother telling them not to worry and that he was Another aunt, Tham Chantawong, told The Associated Press that his training as a monk had probably helped the group survive. “He could meditate up to an hour,” she told the news agency. “It has definitely helped him and probably helps the boys to stay calm.”
There are four different options available to the rescuers, according to various news outlets. The water can be pumped out so that the boys can walk their way out or they can be trained in scuba diving so that they undertake 5 hour long journey out to safety. The other two options are to drill into the cave and bring them out or to wait for the flood waters to recede.
