Thailand Cave Rescue LIVE: First Extraction Expected in Hours as 18 Divers Undertake Dangerous 'D-Day' Mission

News18.com | July 8, 2018, 2:54 PM IST
Event Highlights

A dangerous mission to rescue 12 Thai schoolboys and their soccer coach trapped inside a flooded cave for more than two weeks began on Sunday and authorities said the first survivor may emerge around 11 hours later. Thirteen foreign divers and five members of Thailand's elite navy SEAL unit are trying to bring the boys — some as young as 11 and weak swimmers — through narrow, submerged passageways that claimed the life of a former Thai navy diver on Friday. Their ordeal has drawn huge media attention in Thailand and abroad, and getting the boys out safely could be a boost for Thailand's ruling junta ahead of a general election next year. Narongsak Osottanakorn, head of the rescue mission, told reporters that the first boys — who have spent 15 nights trapped some 4 km inside the flooded cave — could emerge around 9pm. local time (7:30pm IST).

Stay tuned as Ahona Sengupta brings you LIVE updates:
Jul 8, 2018 2:54 pm (IST)

Authorities have said it takes roughly 11 hours to do a round-trip from the cave entrance to where the boys are huddled on a muddy bank. An Australian doctor who is part of Sunday's rescue mission checked the health of the boys on Saturday night and gave the all clear for the rescue to proceed. Authorities said the rescue team included divers from "all around the world, mainly from Europe".

Jul 8, 2018 2:52 pm (IST)

To escape, the boys must dive through dark, narrow passageways sometimes no more than two feet (0.6 metre) wide, that have challenged some of the world's leading cave divers. A former member of Thailand's SEAL unit died during a dive early on Friday morning.

Jul 8, 2018 2:42 pm (IST)

Family members pray in front of a Buddhist statue near a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand Saturday, July 7, 2018. The soccer coach trapped in a cave with 12 Thai boys apologized to their parents in the first letter he and the team have sent out through divers, in which the boys say they're doing well and missing their families.

Jul 8, 2018 2:39 pm (IST)

Extracting the group could take three to four days and depended on the weather, an army commander involved in the mission said. The rescue teams had rehearsed the plan for several days, rescue chief Narongsak said, and they had to move now before a new storm reached the area.

Jul 8, 2018 2:39 pm (IST)

Rain soaked the Tham Luang Cave area in northern Chiang Rai province on Sunday and stormy weather is expected for the next two weeks, increasing the risks in what has been called a "war with water and time" to save the team.

Jul 8, 2018 2:28 pm (IST)

The Thai Navy SEAL unit says in a message: "We, the Thai team and the international team, will bring the Wild Boars home." That's the name of the young boys' team.

Jul 8, 2018 2:24 pm (IST)

The Thai navy SEALs, who have been spearheading the rescue effort for the 12 boys and their soccer coach, have posted a photo on their Facebook page with a vow to bring the trapped team home from a flooded cave:

Jul 8, 2018 2:15 pm (IST)

Kobchai Boonyaorana, deputy director-general of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department of the Interior Ministry, told reporters today that the water level in the cave had continued to recede, and that rainfall was less than expected. But weather forecasters warned heavy rain was on its way, which could flood the area completely. They said there was a 60-percent chance of moderate to heavy rain on Sunday afternoon, and that heavier rain would continue from Monday to Thursday.

Jul 8, 2018 2:14 pm (IST)

Besides, all other reasons, the unfavourable weather conditions have only increased the problem. The operation was launched after several days of relatively mild weather, as more than 100 million of litres of water were pumped out of the cave.

Jul 8, 2018 1:56 pm (IST)

Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand: 

Jul 8, 2018 1:52 pm (IST)

Andrew Watson, an experienced rescuer of mineworkers, previously told AFP, "The mental side of this has to be one of the top considerations. Just one individual panicking can cause a problem".

Jul 8, 2018 1:51 pm (IST)

The fourth challenge is the visibility and potential panic. The water in the cave is muddy and unclear, with one diver comparing it to a cafe latte. The labyrinth has no outside light. The boys will be helped through the darkness by guiding rope, torches and the escorts. Nevertheless, the poor visibility is one of the factors raising concerns about the boys — already traumatised after spending so long in the cave and having to swim underwater — potentially panicking.

Jul 8, 2018 1:42 pm (IST)

The boys were found dishevelled and weak nine days after they ventured in. Although they have been receiving food and medicine since then, their lack of strength could be a crucial factor in determining their fate.

Jul 8, 2018 1:42 pm (IST)

Third challenge in the process of Thai cave rescue is the duration and the strength of the boys trapped inside. The journey will be a long one. The rescue mission chief, Narongsak Osottanakorn, told reporters on Sunday that the first boy was not expected to emerge until 9 pm (14:00 GMT) on Sunday. This tallies with previous estimates from officials that it would take the divers five hours to reach the ledge where the team is trapped, and six hours for the journey out.

Jul 8, 2018 1:31 pm (IST)

"The biggest crisis spot for diving is on the left from the T-Junction," said Narongsak Osottanakorn. "There is a tunnel that has a passageway going up and coming down narrowly and you have to turn a bit and it's very small." After that though, the tunnels widen, the waters subside, and walking is even possible, according to authorities, with the rest of the journey expected to be relatively safe as they will have reached a forward operating base inside the cave.

Jul 8, 2018 1:28 pm (IST)

Secondly, T-junction, a narrow tunnel through which the boys have to navigate their way through is akey threat. The sliver of space is 1.9 kilometres (1.2 miles) from the shelf where the boys have been sheltering above the waters. After energy-sapping efforts navigating jagged tunnels and clambering up or down rock walls for this distance, they will confront the tunnel Sam Yak.

Jul 8, 2018 1:26 pm (IST)


The difficulty of the journey was underscored when a former Thai Navy Seal diver died on Friday after running out of oxygen in the cave. Thirteen "world class" foreign divers and Thai Navy Seals are involved in the rescue effort. Two divers will escort each of the boys and the coach, aged 25.

Jul 8, 2018 1:25 pm (IST)

Diving ability is one of the greatest challenges in the Thai cave rescue process. The boys, aged from 11 and 16, have no diving experience and some can not even swim. They have received training in recent days during preparation for the extraction effort, but they will have to swim using scuba gear through fast-flowing water in darkness, a challenge for even elite divers.

Jul 8, 2018 1:18 pm (IST)

Authorities have highlighted the tiny passageway near T-Junction, or Sam Yak in Thai, as the most dangerous element of the journey for the "Wild Boars" team that began this morning, but there are any other potential pitfalls. The rescue effort is likely to take two to three days to complete, Major General Chalongchai Chaiyakorn, an army commander, told reporters, adding it "depends on other factors like the weather".

Jul 8, 2018 1:16 pm (IST)

Twelve boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded Thai cave will have to squeeze through an extremely narrow tunnel in pitch blackness — the main "crisis" point that looms near the end of their treacherous escape bid.

Jul 8, 2018 1:01 pm (IST)

Children look at pictures of students before relatives and friends pray for the 12 school boys and their soccer coach trapped inside a flooded cave, at Mesai Grace Church in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand:

Jul 8, 2018 12:56 pm (IST)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp urged them to "stay strong and know we are with you", in a video message sent to CNN. "We are following all the news and hoping every second that you see daylight again," Klopp said. "We are all very optimistic that it will happen, hopefully in minutes, hours or the next few days." Meanwhile, the Croatian Football Federation said it was "awed" by the team's calm under pressure. "We are awed by the bravery and strength that these young boys and their coach have shown amidst such frightening circumstances," it said on its website.

Jul 8, 2018 12:56 pm (IST)

On the other hand Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario called the plight of the Thai cave boys "terrible". "The world of football hopes that someone can find a way to take these kids out of there," he said, according to CNN. 

Jul 8, 2018 12:53 pm (IST)

Japan's World Cup squad tweeted a video addressed towards the Wild Boars football team, the players of which are trapped inside the Tham Luang Thai cave, urging the team to "Hang in there!":

Jul 8, 2018 12:50 pm (IST)

The harrowing ordeal of the 12 Thai boys and their coach coincides with the World Cup in Russia and it has not escaped the attention of players. "I've been speaking about it with a few of the boys," said England defender John Stones, according to British media. "It's so sad to see where they are and we hope they get out safe and sound."

Jul 8, 2018 12:40 pm (IST)

"If, as we all hope, they are reunited with their families in the coming days and their health allows them to travel, FIFA would be delighted to invite them to attend the 2018 World Cup final as our guests," he wrote in a letter to the head of the Football Association of Thailand. "I sincerely hope that they will be able to join us at the final, which will undoubtedly be a wonderful moment of communion and celebration."

Jul 8, 2018 12:39 pm (IST)

Not just Elon Musk, FIFA president Gianni Infantino also extended his positive wishes to the Thai cave boys. Infantino has invited the Thai boys' football team trapped in a cave to the World Cup final, as messages of support poured in from top players. Infantino said he hoped the Wild Boars team, who were stranded by rising floodwaters two weeks ago, would be rescued in time to watch the final in Moscow on July 15.

Jul 8, 2018 12:35 pm (IST)

Rescuers have been unable to extend a hose pumping oxygen all the way to where the boys are, but have brought them some oxygen tanks.

Jul 8, 2018 12:33 pm (IST)

An update on Saturday from the Thai navy said three navy SEALs were with the boys and their coach, one a doctor. The 13 were having health evaluations and rehabilitation, and were being taught diving skills. Food, electrolyte drinks, drinking water, medicine and oxygen canisters have been delivered to them. A major concern of the rescuers is that oxygen levels in their safe space could fall dangerously low.

Jul 8, 2018 12:30 pm (IST)

Thai cave rescue operations chief Narongsak said on Saturday that experts told him water from new rain could shrink the unflooded space where the boys are sheltering to just 10 square meters (108 square feet). "I confirm that we are at war with water and time from the first day up to today," he said. "Finding the boys doesn't mean we've finished our mission. It is only a small battle we've won, but the war has not ended. The war ends when we win all three battles — the battles to search, rescue and send them home."

