Thailand Cave Rescue LIVE: First Extraction Expected in Hours as 18 Divers Undertake Dangerous 'D-Day' Mission

Authorities have said it takes roughly 11 hours to do a round-trip from the cave entrance to where the boys are huddled on a muddy bank. An Australian doctor who is part of Sunday's rescue mission checked the health of the boys on Saturday night and gave the all clear for the rescue to proceed. Authorities said the rescue team included divers from "all around the world, mainly from Europe".
Event Highlights
Stay tuned as Ahona Sengupta brings you LIVE updates:
Family members pray in front of a Buddhist statue near a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand Saturday, July 7, 2018. The soccer coach trapped in a cave with 12 Thai boys apologized to their parents in the first letter he and the team have sent out through divers, in which the boys say they're doing well and missing their families.
Kobchai Boonyaorana, deputy director-general of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department of the Interior Ministry, told reporters today that the water level in the cave had continued to recede, and that rainfall was less than expected. But weather forecasters warned heavy rain was on its way, which could flood the area completely. They said there was a 60-percent chance of moderate to heavy rain on Sunday afternoon, and that heavier rain would continue from Monday to Thursday.
The fourth challenge is the visibility and potential panic. The water in the cave is muddy and unclear, with one diver comparing it to a cafe latte. The labyrinth has no outside light. The boys will be helped through the darkness by guiding rope, torches and the escorts. Nevertheless, the poor visibility is one of the factors raising concerns about the boys — already traumatised after spending so long in the cave and having to swim underwater — potentially panicking.
Third challenge in the process of Thai cave rescue is the duration and the strength of the boys trapped inside. The journey will be a long one. The rescue mission chief, Narongsak Osottanakorn, told reporters on Sunday that the first boy was not expected to emerge until 9 pm (14:00 GMT) on Sunday. This tallies with previous estimates from officials that it would take the divers five hours to reach the ledge where the team is trapped, and six hours for the journey out.
"The biggest crisis spot for diving is on the left from the T-Junction," said Narongsak Osottanakorn. "There is a tunnel that has a passageway going up and coming down narrowly and you have to turn a bit and it's very small." After that though, the tunnels widen, the waters subside, and walking is even possible, according to authorities, with the rest of the journey expected to be relatively safe as they will have reached a forward operating base inside the cave.
Secondly, T-junction, a narrow tunnel through which the boys have to navigate their way through is akey threat. The sliver of space is 1.9 kilometres (1.2 miles) from the shelf where the boys have been sheltering above the waters. After energy-sapping efforts navigating jagged tunnels and clambering up or down rock walls for this distance, they will confront the tunnel Sam Yak.
Diving ability is one of the greatest challenges in the Thai cave rescue process. The boys, aged from 11 and 16, have no diving experience and some can not even swim. They have received training in recent days during preparation for the extraction effort, but they will have to swim using scuba gear through fast-flowing water in darkness, a challenge for even elite divers.
Authorities have highlighted the tiny passageway near T-Junction, or Sam Yak in Thai, as the most dangerous element of the journey for the "Wild Boars" team that began this morning, but there are any other potential pitfalls. The rescue effort is likely to take two to three days to complete, Major General Chalongchai Chaiyakorn, an army commander, told reporters, adding it "depends on other factors like the weather".
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp urged them to "stay strong and know we are with you", in a video message sent to CNN. "We are following all the news and hoping every second that you see daylight again," Klopp said. "We are all very optimistic that it will happen, hopefully in minutes, hours or the next few days." Meanwhile, the Croatian Football Federation said it was "awed" by the team's calm under pressure. "We are awed by the bravery and strength that these young boys and their coach have shown amidst such frightening circumstances," it said on its website.
Japan's World Cup squad tweeted a video addressed towards the Wild Boars football team, the players of which are trapped inside the Tham Luang Thai cave, urging the team to "Hang in there!":
タイの洞窟で閉じ込められているサッカーチームの選手とコーチに向けて、FIFAワールドカップに出場している日本代表チームからメッセージを送ります。「負けるな！頑張れ！」"Hang on! Football Family are with you." #ThailandCaveRescue #footballfamily pic.twitter.com/aoqBdRKjf4— サッカー日本代表 (@jfa_samuraiblue) July 4, 2018
The harrowing ordeal of the 12 Thai boys and their coach coincides with the World Cup in Russia and it has not escaped the attention of players. "I've been speaking about it with a few of the boys," said England defender John Stones, according to British media. "It's so sad to see where they are and we hope they get out safe and sound."
"If, as we all hope, they are reunited with their families in the coming days and their health allows them to travel, FIFA would be delighted to invite them to attend the 2018 World Cup final as our guests," he wrote in a letter to the head of the Football Association of Thailand. "I sincerely hope that they will be able to join us at the final, which will undoubtedly be a wonderful moment of communion and celebration."
Not just Elon Musk, FIFA president Gianni Infantino also extended his positive wishes to the Thai cave boys. Infantino has invited the Thai boys' football team trapped in a cave to the World Cup final, as messages of support poured in from top players. Infantino said he hoped the Wild Boars team, who were stranded by rising floodwaters two weeks ago, would be rescued in time to watch the final in Moscow on July 15.
An update on Saturday from the Thai navy said three navy SEALs were with the boys and their coach, one a doctor. The 13 were having health evaluations and rehabilitation, and were being taught diving skills. Food, electrolyte drinks, drinking water, medicine and oxygen canisters have been delivered to them. A major concern of the rescuers is that oxygen levels in their safe space could fall dangerously low.
Thai cave rescue operations chief Narongsak said on Saturday that experts told him water from new rain could shrink the unflooded space where the boys are sheltering to just 10 square meters (108 square feet). "I confirm that we are at war with water and time from the first day up to today," he said. "Finding the boys doesn't mean we've finished our mission. It is only a small battle we've won, but the war has not ended. The war ends when we win all three battles — the battles to search, rescue and send them home."
-
06 Jul, 2018 | India in England IND vs ENG 148/520.0 overs 149/519.4 oversEngland beat India by 5 wickets
-
06 Jul, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe ZIM vs AUS 151/920.0 overs 154/519.5 oversAustralia beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
-
05 Jul, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe PAK vs AUS 194/720.0 overs 149/720.0 oversPakistan beat Australia by 45 runs
-
04 - 06 Jul, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies BAN vs WI 43/1018.4 overs 406/10137.3 oversWest Indies beat Bangladesh by an innings and 219 runs
-
04 Jul, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe ZIM vs PAK 162/420.0 overs 163/319.1 oversPakistan beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets