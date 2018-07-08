Thailand Cave Rescue LIVE: First Extraction Expected in Hours as 18 Divers Undertake Dangerous 'D-Day' Mission

Jul 8, 2018 12:56 pm (IST)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp urged them to "stay strong and know we are with you", in a video message sent to CNN. "We are following all the news and hoping every second that you see daylight again," Klopp said. "We are all very optimistic that it will happen, hopefully in minutes, hours or the next few days." Meanwhile, the Croatian Football Federation said it was "awed" by the team's calm under pressure. "We are awed by the bravery and strength that these young boys and their coach have shown amidst such frightening circumstances," it said on its website.