Thailand Cave Rescue LIVE: Four More Trapped Boys Brought Out on Day 2 of Ops

An eighth both has left the cave Monday and been sent to a medical facility on site according to an eyewitness who is part of the rescue operations stationed at the entrance of the cave, CNN reports. The total number of boys pulled from the cave Monday is four, following the four that were pulled Sunday. Four boys and their coach remain in the cave.
Rescuers have pulled two more boys from the cave complex in northern Thailand, taking the total number of boys rescued so far to seven, CNN reports. Five boys are still trapped inside the cave and their soccer coach remains inside with them. The boys rescued on Monday were being sent to a medical facility on site, an eyewitness who is part of the rescue operations told CNN.
The fifth boy to be rescued from the cave complex in northern Thailand has arrived at a hospital in Chiang Rai. He will join his four teammates already being treated at the newly converted isolation ward at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh hospital. Seven boys and their soccer coach still remain in the cave.
AP reports that Thai authorities are being tight-lipped about who was inside an ambulance seen leaving the site, as they were the night before when four of the 13 people trapped inside the underground complex were rescued. Multiple calls to senior government officials and military personnel leading the operation to rescue the members of the youth soccer team rang unanswered Monday evening. On Sunday, officials waited until several hours after the rescued boys had been transported to hospitals to announce their rescue.
Thai public television has aired live video of a medivac helicopter landing close to a hospital in the city of Chiang Rai, near the site of the cave where a youth soccer team has been trapped for more than two weeks. Medics appeared to remove one person on a stretcher but hid the person's identity behind multiple white umbrellas. An ambulance was seen leaving the scene immediately afterward early Monday evening. Less than an hour earlier, an ambulance with flashing lights had left the cave complex, hours after the start of the second phase of an operation to rescue the soccer team.As of Monday morning, nine people remained trapped in the cave, including the 12-member team's coach, after four boys were rescued on Sunday, the first day of the rescue operation.
Thai TV stations broadcast footage of an ambulance, believed to be carrying the fifth rescued boy, driving from the cave to a waiting helicopter. The helicopter headed south towards Chiang Rai where the other rescued boys are being treated in a hospital.
TPBS aired a clip of medics transporting someone on a stretcher from the back of an ambulance to the helicopter at 5:10pm today. No. 5? https://t.co/c3V6cWnS9i— Waan Chomchuen (@waanspeaking) July 9, 2018
Police officers block a road leading to the Tham Luang cave complex, where members of a soccer team trapped are in a flooded cave, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. Officials had reportedly complained about yesterday’s media coverage of the rescue mission, saying a drone was flown above the operation site. (Image:Reuters)
Rescue Mission Resumes | An operation to rescue a group of Thai boys and their soccer coach trapped in a flooded cave resumed on Monday, said several officials with knowledge of the operation at the Tham Luang cave in the northern Thai province of Chiang Rai. Nine members of the "Wild Boars" team are still inside the Tham Luang cave after foreign and Thai divers guided four boys out safely late on Sunday.
Somboon Sompiangjai, 38, the father of one of the trapped boys, said parents were told by rescuers ahead of Sunday's operation the "strongest children" would be brought out first. "We have not been told which child has been brought out ... We can't visit our boys in hospital because they need to be monitored for 48 hours," Somboon told Reuters."I'm hoping for good news today," he said.
Jacob Goldberg, a reporter with the Guardian has said that a helicopter landed close to the Thai caves.
a helicopter just landed very close to the rescue site. #ThaiCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/sCFN2rpcpt— Jacob Goldberg (@yayqe) July 9, 2018
Rescued Thai Boys Will See Families Today | The Guardian reported that four boys who were rescued are in good health and should be able to see their families later today. Dr Thongchai Lertwilairattanapong, an inspector for Thailand’s health department, told the Thai daily newspaper, Kom Chad Lek, that the boys should be able to see relatives once the tests have been completed but warned that there must be no physical contact till the results came.
Students at Mae Sai Prasitsart school, where many boys stranded in the Tham Luang cave study, spoke to the press about the arrangements they have made for them. Thongyaud Kejorn, a teacher at the school told the Guardian that the boys won’t have to take an exam scheduled for next week. “They will not have to follow the normal schedules,” He added that students and teachers were being given instructions about how to handle the mental health of the boys who were trapped in the cave for more than two weeks. (Image:Reuters)
Rains Hit Rescue Operation | Eight boys and their soccer coach who remain trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand waited for a rescue operation to resume on Monday, a day after the first four were brought out safely and whisked away to hospital. Bursts of heavy rain soaked the Tham Luang Cave area in Thailand's northern Chiang Rai province overnight, increasing the risks in what has been called a "war with water and time" to save the boys.
Time magazine reported that a spokesman for Musk’s Boring Co. tunneling unit, has said that Thai officials requested the device, which could potentially help the children through narrow, flooded cave passageways.
Simulating maneuvering through a narrow passage pic.twitter.com/2z01Ut3vxJ— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2018
Tesla’s Elon Musk has sent a ‘kid-sized’ submarine to help evacuate the boys trapped in a cave in Thailand. He posted a video of his team testing the metallic pod in a swimming pool in Los Angeles. Musk tweeted on Sunday that the ‘kid-size submarine’ was en route to Thailand and would arrive in about 17 hours. He said that he was hopeful that the submarine would help in the rescue efforts. "Hopefully useful,” he tweeted "If not, perhaps it will be in a future situation." The SpaceX CEO had previously sent a team of engineers to Thailand to assist the operations.
July 8, 2018
READ | How Four Thai Schoolboys Made the Hazardous Escape Through 4km of Pitch Darkness
Tham Luang Cave, Thailand: As the world holds its breath, 12 boys and their soccer coach - accompanied by an elite team of rescue divers - are making a treacherous journey to safety through flooded underground caverns that have tested some of the world's best cavers.
Highlights of the Thai cave rescue op so far:
-- Four of the 12 trapped in the flooded Thai cave were rescued on Sunday in the first phase of a daring mission
-- The four boys are safe and currently undergoing treatment in Chiang Rai
-- Second phase of the operation will resume within 10-20 hours
-- The four boys wore full face masks to come out of the perilous cave passage
-- Officials said Sunday’s operation progressed much faster and smoother than expected
-- The eight other boys and their football coach still remain inside the cave where they were first spotted last Sunday
-- 13 foreign divers and five Thai Navy SEALs took up the arduous task on Sunday from among a team of 90 experts who are part of the rescue mission
Thirteen foreign divers and five members of Thailand's elite navy SEAL unit guided the boys to safety through narrow, submerged passageways that claimed the life of a former Thai navy diver on Friday. As night fell, the operation to rescue the remaining eight boys - some as young as 11 and weak swimmers - and their coach was called off until Monday morning.
Information and Broadcasting minister Rajyavardhan Rathore congratulates the Thai divers.
Hats off to the divers & the rescue operation team working with their heart & soul to save the football players trapped in #ThailandCaves. Our prayers and best wishes are with them, they epitomize the real idea of One World, One People, वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम! #ThailandCaveRescue— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 8, 2018
Earlier, a former military diver died after running out of oxygen while assisting in the rescue of 12 boys and their football coach who were trapped inside a cave in Thailand. Saman Kunont was coming back from a spot inside the Tham Luang cave where the group were located on Monday when his supplies ran short.
Reports suggest the four boys who were rescued from the Thai cave on Sunday came out on stretchers.
The four boys were on stretchers when they emerged from the cave. They’re now in hospital, some via chopper, some via road ambulance. Rescue mission to resume after masks/gear checked over and tanks replenished #tennews #thamluangcave #thaicaverescue— Daniel Sutton (@danielsutton10) July 8, 2018
READ | How 25-year-old Former Monk Kept Thai Schoolboys Alive in Flooded Cave for 9 Days
According to rescue officials, Ekapol Chanthawong is among the weakest in the group, partly because he gave the boys his share of the limited food and water.
