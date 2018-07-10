GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Thailand Cave Rescue LIVE: Ninth Boy Rescued as Last Phase of Operation is Underway

News18.com | July 10, 2018, 3:09 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Another boy has been brought out of the cave complex in northern Thailand as the rescue operations continue on the third day. International media quoted a Thai navy official, with direct knowledge of the operational details, saying that the ninth rescued soccer player is being treated at the medical facility on site. Nine of the 12 boys have now been rescued. Three boys and their coach remain in the cave. Earlier in the day, rain poured in Thailand's Mae Sai, which fueled fears of rescue mission getting complicated in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave. A CNN reporter posted an image of the rainfall on Twitter, saying that showers "show no sign of letting up". So far nine boys aged between 12 and 16 have been led out of the cave system by a team of expert divers over two days. Monday's rescue mission, which saw four boys extracted before dusk and whisked to Chiang Rai hospital, took around nine hours. "Today (Tuesday) we hope to be faster," Narongsak added, of the complex and dangerous operation that involves diving through narrow, flooded chambers. A health official earlier described the mental and physical condition of the eight rescued so far as "good", adding they will be kept in hospital for around a week.​

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Jul 10, 2018 3:09 pm (IST)

A Reuters witness has said that a tenth boy has been rescued. 

Jul 10, 2018 2:57 pm (IST)

Guardian reporter Michael Safi has confirmed that a ninth boy has been rescued. 

Jul 10, 2018 2:53 pm (IST)

Ninth Boy Rescued, Say Reports |  One more boy was brought out of the cave complex in northern Thailand on Tuesday, the third day of rescue operations, CNN reported. The boy is being treated at the medical facility on site, according to a Thai navy official with direct knowledge of the operational details. Nine of the 12 Thai boys have now been rescued. Three boys and their coach remain in the cave. 

 
Jul 10, 2018 2:43 pm (IST)

Thailand’s prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, has reportedly paid a visit to the kin of the boys who were trapped in the cave. He had previously cancelled a visit to the site fearing disturbance to the operations.

Jul 10, 2018 2:33 pm (IST)

AP has reported that an ambulance was seen leaving the site of cave rescue effort in northern Thailand​. 

Jul 10, 2018 2:20 pm (IST)

Sunday, July 8: Divers lead four of the boys out of the cave as night falls, sending them to the hospital. Narongsak says late in the evening that the rescue mission will not start again for at least another 10 hours to allow oxygen and other supplies to be replenished.

Monday, July 9 : As dusk falls four more boys are rescued. The Thai Navy SEALs greet another seemingly successful day with a social media post saying "Hooyah".

Tuesday, July 10: The final phase of the operation begins with the rescue chief saying the remaining four boys and the coach, will be "extracted today" alongside three Thai Navy SEALs and doctor who have stayed with them. Health officials say the eight rescued so far are in good physical and mental health but more tests are being carried out. ​Health officials say the eight rescued so far are in good physical and mental health but more tests are being carried out. ​

Jul 10, 2018 2:17 pm (IST)

Thursday, July 5 : Authorities say expected rains may force a complex rescue quicker than first thought.

Friday, July 6: Tragedy strikes: a diver helping to establish an air line to the boys dies after passing out while returning from the chamber, raising serious doubts over the safety of attempting a rescue. Thailand's Navy SEAL commander says oxygen levels inside have dropped. He warns the window of opportunity to free the youngsters is "limited".

Saturday, July 7: Rescue operations chief Narongsak Osottanakorn says the boys are not ready to dive to safety. A scrawled message emerges from the team's coach, offering his "apologies" to their parents, while in other touching notes the boys tell their relatives not to worry. (contd.)

Jul 10, 2018 2:00 pm (IST)

Sunday, July 1: Divers inch further in, as an operating base is set up inside 'Chamber Three' and hundreds of air tanks and other supplies are pulleyed in.

Monday, July 2: Finally, a miracle: the 12 boys and their coach are found alive late Monday evening about 400 metres beyond Pattaya Beach by the British cave diving team. Crowds at the teeming rescue site cheer the good news, but attention soon turns to the difficult task of getting the boys out safely.

Tuesday, July 3:  Much-needed food and medical supplies -- including high-calorie gels and paracetamol -- reach the boys as rescuers prepare for the possibility that they may remain in the cave for some time.

Wednesday, July 4: Officials say the group are being taught how to use diving masks and breathing apparatuses. Teams pump out water around the clock to help clear the path for divers. (contd..)

Jul 10, 2018 1:56 pm (IST)

Tuesday, June 26 : Divers are forced out of the cave by rushing floodwaters as they try to reach an air pocket called "Pattaya Beach", where the boys are believed to have retreated.

Wednesday, June 27: A team of more than 30 American military personnel from the US Pacific Command arrive and are joined by three British diving experts who start to probe the cave.

Thursday, June 28:  Downpours create fast-moving floods inside the cave forcing a suspension of the rescue. Water pumps start draining rising, murky floodwaters.

Friday, June 29: Thailand's junta leader Prayut Chan-O-Cha visits the site and urges relatives not to give up hope.

Saturday, June 30: A break in the rain allows divers to reach further inside the cave but they are still a long distance from where the boys are believed to be. (contd..)

Jul 10, 2018 1:51 pm (IST)

As the world waits with bated breath for the rescue of the Thai soccer team, we look back at how the arduous rescue operation unfolded.

Saturday, June 23:  The youngsters, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach enter the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand during heavy rains after football practice. They are reported missing after the boys do not come home that night.  Local officials find bicycles locked to a fence and shoes and football boots close to the entrance.

Sunday, June 24:  Park officials and police find handprints and footprints believed to belong to the boys. Relatives start to keep vigil outside the cave.

Monday, June 25: Thai Navy SEAL divers enter the cave searching for the boys. Makeshift shrines are set up for parents to pray and make offerings as heavy rains lash. (contd..)

Jul 10, 2018 12:53 pm (IST)

The final phase of the rescue operation began at 10.08 am local time on Tuesday even as rains lashed the circuitous cave system last night. Authorities are however hopeful that today’s operation will be completed faster than yesterday’s nine hours.

Jul 10, 2018 12:25 pm (IST)

A board showing "Welcome home, boys", is seen after rescue effort has begun for the 12 schoolboys and their soccer coach trapped in Tham Luang cave, in Chiang Rai, Thailand on July 9.

Jul 10, 2018 12:20 pm (IST)

“If everything goes right, we will see four kids and a doctor and Seals that have stayed with the kids will all come out,” he said. “Four plus one coach, so it’s five.” said Narongsak Osatanakorn, the head of the rescue mission. Daniel Sutton, a journalist with Network Ten Australia tweeted from the press conference confirming the development. 

Jul 10, 2018 12:06 pm (IST)

An Emotional Reunion | Health officials say the first four boys rescued have now met their parents - through a glass window - and will soon get to speak to them. The second group of four are expected to also reunite with their parents soon, The Guardian reported.

Jul 10, 2018 12:04 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Elon Musk Arrives in Thailand With 'Kid-size Submarine', Posts Photos from the Rescue Site

Last week, Musk said he was sending teams to Thailand from his private space exploration firm, SpaceX, and engineering firm, Boring Co. which is developing tunneling systems for transport projects.

Jul 10, 2018 12:03 pm (IST)

Earlier in the day, Elon Musk arrived in Thailand to deliver the metallic-pod to the rescue team. The SpaceX CEO had tweeted photos from the Tham Luang caves. 

Jul 10, 2018 11:56 am (IST)

The rescue chief has politely dismissed the much publicised attempts by tech entrepreneur, Elon Musk, to help the mission, The Guardian reported. Over the course of the rescue mission, Musk had designed a ‘kid-like’ submarine small submarine, to help in the evacuation of the stranded Thai boys. “Although his technology is good and sophisticated it’s not practical for this mission,” Narongsak Osatanakorn, the head of the joint command centre coordinating the operation, was quoted as saying in the Guardian.

Jul 10, 2018 11:53 am (IST)

Spirits Up |  The emergence of the second batch of four on Monday evening was greeted with a simple "Hooyah" by the Thai SEAL team on their Facebook page, an exclamation that lit up Thai social media.

Jul 10, 2018 11:49 am (IST)

The first eight boys to be rescued from a Thai cave are in good mental and physical health, an official said Tuesday, in the clearest update on their condition so far. "All eight are in good health, no fever," Jesada Chokedamrongsuk, permanent secretary of the public health ministry, told reporters at Chiang Rai hospital. "Everyone is in a good mental state," he said. ​

Jul 10, 2018 11:47 am (IST)

A doctor and three Thai Navy SEALs, who have stayed with the group since shortly after they were discovered huddled on a muddy ledge deep inside the Tham Luang cave complex, will also come out, Narongsak added.

Jul 10, 2018 11:40 am (IST)

Final Leg of the Mission Underway: Rescuers will guide the remaining five members of a youth football squad out from inside a flooded Thai cave on Tuesday, the chief of the painstaking operation to free them told reporters. Four boys and their 25-year-old football coach "will be extracted today (Tuesday)", rescue chief Narongsak Osottanakorn said. 

Jul 9, 2018 7:15 pm (IST)

CNN reports that the rescue operation has been suspended for today. The Facebook page of the Thai navy seals also suggests it is sticking to its plan of rescuing four boys per day. It said “Two days, Eight boars” referring to the name of the boys football team Wild Boars.

Jul 9, 2018 7:02 pm (IST)

The Thai navy Seals, the military unit running the rescue operation, have confirmed that eight boys have now been rescued. Its Facebook page does not reveal the identity of the rescued boys.

Jul 9, 2018 6:46 pm (IST)

The four boys rescued from the cave in Thailand Monday were wearing full face diving masks while they were carried out of the cave to the make shift hospital nearby, according to an eyewitness who is part of the rescue operations stationed at the entrance of the cave. He added that the boys were also wearing dive suits while being carried on stretchers and that their masks would be removed by medical staff at the make shift hospital.

Jul 9, 2018 6:23 pm (IST)

With eight of the boys trapped in the flooded cave rescued, the focus is shifting to the boys' long-term health and getting them proper medical aid. Health experts will be checking oxygen, malnutrition, dehydration, post-traumatic stress, and other psychological effects. "One of the major concerns is oxygen right now. They've been in an area where oxygen levels are low," Dr. Darria Long Gillespie of the University of Tennessee School of Medicine told CNN.

Jul 9, 2018 5:38 pm (IST)

Eighth boy rescued: An eighth both has left the cave Monday and been sent to a medical facility on site according to an eyewitness who is part of the rescue operations stationed at the entrance of the cave, CNN reports. The total number of boys pulled from the cave Monday is four, following the four that were pulled Sunday. Four boys and their coach remain in the cave.

Jul 9, 2018 5:25 pm (IST)

Sixth and seventh boy rescued: Rescuers have pulled two more boys from the cave complex in northern Thailand, taking the total number of boys rescued so far to seven, CNN reports. Five boys are still trapped inside the cave and their soccer coach remains inside with them. The boys rescued on Monday were being sent to a medical facility on site, an eyewitness who is part of the rescue operations told CNN.

Jul 9, 2018 5:09 pm (IST)

The fifth boy to be rescued from the cave complex in northern Thailand has arrived at a hospital in Chiang Rai. He will join his four teammates already being treated at the newly converted isolation ward at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh hospital. Seven boys and their soccer coach still remain in the cave.

Jul 9, 2018 4:52 pm (IST)

AP reports that Thai authorities are being tight-lipped about who was inside an ambulance seen leaving the site, as they were the night before when four of the 13 people trapped inside the underground complex were rescued. Multiple calls to senior government officials and military personnel leading the operation to rescue the members of the youth soccer team rang unanswered Monday evening. On Sunday, officials waited until several hours after the rescued boys had been transported to hospitals to announce their rescue.

Jul 9, 2018 4:43 pm (IST)

Reports are now emerging of a sixth boy coming out. The Thai prime minister was supposed to visit the site at 6pm but is now hanging around Chiang Rai so as not to disrupt the operation. 

Load More
  • 08 Jul, 2018 | India in England
    ENG vs IND
    198/9
    20.0 overs
    		 201/3
    18.4 overs
    India beat England by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Jul, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe
    AUS vs PAK
    183/8
    20.0 overs
    		 187/4
    19.2 overs
    Pakistan beat Australia by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Jul, 2018 | India in England
    IND vs ENG
    148/5
    20.0 overs
    		 149/5
    19.4 overs
    England beat India by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Jul, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe
    ZIM vs AUS
    151/9
    20.0 overs
    		 154/5
    19.5 overs
    Australia beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 Jul, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe
    PAK vs AUS
    194/7
    20.0 overs
    		 149/7
    20.0 overs
    Pakistan beat Australia by 45 runs
    Full Scorecard