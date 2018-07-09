Thailand Cave Rescue LIVE: Operation Resumes, Four Rescued 'Kept Away' from Parents over Infection Risk

Highlights of the Thai cave rescue op so far:

-- Four of the 12 trapped in the flooded Thai cave were rescued on Sunday in the first phase of a daring mission

-- The four boys are safe and currently undergoing treatment in Chiang Rai

-- Second phase of the operation will resume within 10-20 hours

-- The four boys wore full face masks to come out of the perilous cave passage

-- Officials said Sunday’s operation progressed much faster and smoother than expected

-- The eight other boys and their football coach still remain inside the cave where they were first spotted last Sunday

-- 13 foreign divers and five Thai Navy SEALs took up the arduous task on Sunday from among a team of 90 experts who are part of the rescue mission