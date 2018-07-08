GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Thailand Cave Rescue LIVE: Six Boys Evacuated After 2 Weeks as Divers Undertake Dangerous Mission

News18.com | July 8, 2018, 6:47 PM IST
Event Highlights

Six boys have exited a flooded cave in northern Thailand where they have been trapped for more than two weeks, a senior member of rescue operation's medical team told Reuters on Sunday. Authorities in northern Chiang Rai province began the dangerous mission to bring out the 12 boys and their soccer coach earlier on Sunday. Thirteen foreign divers and five members of Thailand's elite navy SEAL unit are trying to bring the rest of the boys - some as young as 11 and weak swimmers – through narrow, submerged passageways that claimed the life of a former Thai navy diver on Friday. Their ordeal has drawn huge media attention in Thailand and abroad, and getting the boys out safely could be a boost for Thailand's ruling junta ahead of a general election next year.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Jul 8, 2018 6:47 pm (IST)

According to The Guardian, the third and fourth boys to have been rescued and are receiving medical examinations outside the cave, while the fifth and sixth boys are about to emerge.

Jul 8, 2018 6:39 pm (IST)

Contradictory figures of number of Thai boys rescued: Thai Navy SEALS say four soccer team members have been taken out of the cave where they had been trapped. However, Reuters is quoting other officials saying six of the boys have already come out of the cave.

Jul 8, 2018 6:33 pm (IST)

A military helicopter believed to be carrying rescued schoolboys takes off near Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai. (Image: Reuters)

Jul 8, 2018 6:31 pm (IST)

ONE FAMILY HALF RELIEVED | CNN has spoken to the family of one of the Thai boys trapped in the cave for the past 15 days. According to the report, the family of 14-year-old Nuttawut Takumsonh are praying for their boy's safe return, and say they first thing they’ll do when he’s out is throw a birthday party for him. His grandmother, Wankaew Pakhumma has been praying at a small shrine in their home, worrying and waiting for him to come back safely. Pakhumma says she's "half happy, half relieved" that the boys have found, but says she's apprehensive that something will go wrong. "I worry (that) the officials (won't) get them out safely."

Jul 8, 2018 6:25 pm (IST)

Reuters is quoting a senior official of the rescue team to say that six of the 12 Thai boys trapped in the cave along with their coach have been brought out so far.

Jul 8, 2018 6:19 pm (IST)

AP reports say the ambulances drove to a nearby helipad, and a helicopter was seen taking off. Officials had said earlier that helicopters were on standby to take anyone rescued from the cave to a hospital.

Jul 8, 2018 6:17 pm (IST)

Ambulances apparently carrying the couple of rescued boys rush towards a hospital. (Image: AP)

Jul 8, 2018 6:13 pm (IST)

Two boys among a group of 13 trapped inside a flooded Thai cave emerged on Sunday, with two others expected to follow soon, the country's defence ministry spokesman told AFP. "Two are out of the cave. Two more are likely to follow shortly," Lieutenant-General Kongcheep Tantrawanit said.

Jul 8, 2018 6:11 pm (IST)

GOVT CONFIRMS | The Thai government has confirmed that two of the first group of four boys have come out of the cave and two others are close behind. 

Jul 8, 2018 6:06 pm (IST)

Reports suggest the water level inside the cave have reduced considerably, thus making the rescue operation less time consuming. Much of the chambers inside the long stretch of the cave was made walkable by the reduced water levels.

Jul 8, 2018 6:04 pm (IST)

After a doctor in the rescue team assessed the health of the 12 teenage boys and their 25-year-old coach, a priority list was prepared to take out the weakest of the lot first with the coach being among the last few in the line of rescue. The boys have been divided into groups of four and each of them would be accompanied by 2 divers.

Jul 8, 2018 5:56 pm (IST)

Helicopters waiting at the grounds to transport the Thai boys and their soccer coach who are trapped in the flooded cave. (Image: Reuters)

Jul 8, 2018 5:53 pm (IST)

Thirteen foreign divers and five members of Thailand's elite navy SEAL unit are trying to bring the rest of the boys - some as young as 11 and weak swimmers – through narrow, submerged passageways that claimed the life of a former Thai navy diver on Friday. Their ordeal has drawn huge media attention in Thailand and abroad, and getting the boys out safely could be a boost for Thailand's ruling junta ahead of a general election next year.

Jul 8, 2018 5:50 pm (IST)

'FOUR BOYS OUT' | AFP is quoting officials to say that four boys have been brought out of the cave.

Jul 8, 2018 5:47 pm (IST)

A BBC correspondent covering the Thailand cave rescue operation has shared a video of ambulances leaves the rescue command centre. 

Jul 8, 2018 5:45 pm (IST)

"Two kids are out. They are currently at the field hospital near the cave," said Tossathep Boonthong, chief of Chiang Rai's health department and part of the rescue team. "We are giving them a physical examination. They have not been moved to Chiang Rai hospital yet," Tossathep told Reuters.

Jul 8, 2018 5:44 pm (IST)

Ambulances seen outside the Tham Luang cave complex after Thailand's government instructed members of the media to move out urgently, in the northern province of Chiang Rai. (Image: Reuters)

Jul 8, 2018 5:37 pm (IST)

TWO BOYS OUT? | Two hours ahead of the expected time of the Thai boys coming out of the cave, Reuters has quoted an official saying two boys have been brought out. However, other sources are yet to confirm the development. 

Jul 8, 2018 5:20 pm (IST)

According to Reuters, an Australian doctor who is part of the rescue mission checked the health of the boys on Saturday night and gave the all-clear for the operation to proceed. Authorities have said it takes roughly 11 hours to do a round-trip from the cave entrance to where the boys were discovered by British divers Richard Stanton and John Volanthen on Monday.

Jul 8, 2018 5:16 pm (IST)

There is a flurry of activity at the spot where the media and command centre of the rescue teams are stationed. However, it is not yet known as to what is the sudden buzz about. While some are speculating that there could be some progress in the operation, some have also said that a high-profile minister is on his way to the site.

Jul 8, 2018 5:14 pm (IST)

The rescue teams have rehearsed the plan for several days and managed to drain the water level in the cave considerably, still, they would have to move fast.

Jul 8, 2018 5:12 pm (IST)

A graphic describing the possible escape path the 12 teenage boys and their coach will have to undertake in their bid to safety. Some of the points in the passageway are extremely narrow and may not even fit the oxygen tanks they will be carrying along. The Thai boys will have to cover this stretch alone with divers leading the way.

Jul 8, 2018 5:06 pm (IST)

THE DANGEROUS PROCESS | The only way to bring the boys out of the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province is by navigating dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents, as well as oxygen-depleted air. A former Thai navy SEAL passed out while making the dive on Friday and died. Experienced cave rescue experts consider an underwater escape to be the last resort, especially with people untrained in diving, as the boys are. The path out is considered especially complicated because of twists and turns in narrow flooded passages. But the governor supervising the mission said earlier that mild weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created optimal conditions for an underwater evacuation that won’t last if it rains again.

Jul 8, 2018 5:03 pm (IST)

Many in Thailand are posting prayers and messages of hope for the young soccer team and their coach who have been trapped in a cave for the past 15 days.

Jul 8, 2018 4:58 pm (IST)

Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said in a statement: The operation began at 10 am when 13 international divers entered the cave. 10 of them headed for chamber 9 (where the boys are) and chamber 6 (near the junction) as planned. Another 3 cave divers performed their duty to support diving efforts beginning at 14.00. There are a number of additional rescue personnel including divers, from Thailand, USA, Australia, China and Europe stationed from chamber 3 to the entrance. This includes a rope system to assist over difficult terrain in chambers 2 and 3.

Jul 8, 2018 4:40 pm (IST)

UNCERTAINTY | Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, who is overseeing the rescue operation in Thailand’s Tham Luang Cave, has just issued a statement expressing uncertainty over the timing of the operation meeting any success.

Osottanakorn said in a statement: Because of the complexity of the cave and difficulty of the operation, it is unknown how long it will take before the team can bring out the first batch of boys. The divers will work with medics in the cave to assess the boys’ health before determining who will come out first. They cannot decide how many of them will be able to come out for the first operation. Based on the complexity and difficulty of the cave environment it is unknown how long it might take and how many children would exit the cave.

Jul 8, 2018 4:16 pm (IST)

A graphic in a Thai news agency illustrates the perilous ordeal the young Thai boys will have to undertake along with the rescuers to come out of the cave through the underwater passageway.

Jul 8, 2018 4:12 pm (IST)

Journalist working with The Guardian, Jacob Goldberg has shared an image of a plastic model of the cave and the mountain where the Thai soccer team is trapped for the past 15 days.

Jul 8, 2018 3:44 pm (IST)

Journalists from around the world await a press conference on Thai cave rescue.

Jul 8, 2018 3:36 pm (IST)

Hollywood actor Michael Raymond James tweeted his thoughts about Thai cave boys: 

