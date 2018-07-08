Thailand Cave Rescue LIVE: Six Boys Evacuated After 2 Weeks as Divers Undertake Dangerous Mission

Jul 8, 2018 4:40 pm (IST)

UNCERTAINTY | Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, who is overseeing the rescue operation in Thailand’s Tham Luang Cave, has just issued a statement expressing uncertainty over the timing of the operation meeting any success.

Osottanakorn said in a statement: Because of the complexity of the cave and difficulty of the operation, it is unknown how long it will take before the team can bring out the first batch of boys. The divers will work with medics in the cave to assess the boys’ health before determining who will come out first. They cannot decide how many of them will be able to come out for the first operation. Based on the complexity and difficulty of the cave environment it is unknown how long it might take and how many children would exit the cave.