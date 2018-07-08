Thailand Cave Rescue LIVE: Six Boys Evacuated After 2 Weeks as Divers Undertake Dangerous Mission

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
ONE FAMILY HALF RELIEVED | CNN has spoken to the family of one of the Thai boys trapped in the cave for the past 15 days. According to the report, the family of 14-year-old Nuttawut Takumsonh are praying for their boy's safe return, and say they first thing they’ll do when he’s out is throw a birthday party for him. His grandmother, Wankaew Pakhumma has been praying at a small shrine in their home, worrying and waiting for him to come back safely. Pakhumma says she's "half happy, half relieved" that the boys have found, but says she's apprehensive that something will go wrong. "I worry (that) the officials (won't) get them out safely."
After a doctor in the rescue team assessed the health of the 12 teenage boys and their 25-year-old coach, a priority list was prepared to take out the weakest of the lot first with the coach being among the last few in the line of rescue. The boys have been divided into groups of four and each of them would be accompanied by 2 divers.
Thirteen foreign divers and five members of Thailand's elite navy SEAL unit are trying to bring the rest of the boys - some as young as 11 and weak swimmers – through narrow, submerged passageways that claimed the life of a former Thai navy diver on Friday. Their ordeal has drawn huge media attention in Thailand and abroad, and getting the boys out safely could be a boost for Thailand's ruling junta ahead of a general election next year.
A BBC correspondent covering the Thailand cave rescue operation has shared a video of ambulances leaves the rescue command centre.
WATCH: BBC footage of ambulance leaving cave site amidst reports first boys from trapped football team have been rescued #thamluangcave #thamluang #ถ้ำหลวง #13ชีวิตติดถ้ำ #13ชีวิตรอดแล้ว #พาหมูป่ากลับบ้าน #ThailandCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/qu441ZuiJH— Howard Johnson (@Howardrjohnson) July 8, 2018
According to Reuters, an Australian doctor who is part of the rescue mission checked the health of the boys on Saturday night and gave the all-clear for the operation to proceed. Authorities have said it takes roughly 11 hours to do a round-trip from the cave entrance to where the boys were discovered by British divers Richard Stanton and John Volanthen on Monday.
There is a flurry of activity at the spot where the media and command centre of the rescue teams are stationed. However, it is not yet known as to what is the sudden buzz about. While some are speculating that there could be some progress in the operation, some have also said that a high-profile minister is on his way to the site.
A graphic describing the possible escape path the 12 teenage boys and their coach will have to undertake in their bid to safety. Some of the points in the passageway are extremely narrow and may not even fit the oxygen tanks they will be carrying along. The Thai boys will have to cover this stretch alone with divers leading the way.
This is a good graphic of what the kids and the divers are facing in terms of getting out. One portion is extremely narrow. #CaveRescue #ThailandCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/9BiqeGwVSV— Matrixity (@Matrixity) July 8, 2018
THE DANGEROUS PROCESS | The only way to bring the boys out of the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province is by navigating dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents, as well as oxygen-depleted air. A former Thai navy SEAL passed out while making the dive on Friday and died. Experienced cave rescue experts consider an underwater escape to be the last resort, especially with people untrained in diving, as the boys are. The path out is considered especially complicated because of twists and turns in narrow flooded passages. But the governor supervising the mission said earlier that mild weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created optimal conditions for an underwater evacuation that won’t last if it rains again.
Many in Thailand are posting prayers and messages of hope for the young soccer team and their coach who have been trapped in a cave for the past 15 days.
All of #Thailand and much of the world are praying for a successful rescue of the thirteen from the cave and the safety of everyone involved. Cartoon by @stephffart #ThamLuang #พาทีมหมูป่ากลับบ้าน #ถ้ำหลวง #ThaiCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/IvrBg2TFip— Richard Barrow in Thailand (@RichardBarrow) July 8, 2018
Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said in a statement: The operation began at 10 am when 13 international divers entered the cave. 10 of them headed for chamber 9 (where the boys are) and chamber 6 (near the junction) as planned. Another 3 cave divers performed their duty to support diving efforts beginning at 14.00. There are a number of additional rescue personnel including divers, from Thailand, USA, Australia, China and Europe stationed from chamber 3 to the entrance. This includes a rope system to assist over difficult terrain in chambers 2 and 3.

UNCERTAINTY | Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, who is overseeing the rescue operation in Thailand’s Tham Luang Cave, has just issued a statement expressing uncertainty over the timing of the operation meeting any success.
Osottanakorn said in a statement: Because of the complexity of the cave and difficulty of the operation, it is unknown how long it will take before the team can bring out the first batch of boys. The divers will work with medics in the cave to assess the boys’ health before determining who will come out first. They cannot decide how many of them will be able to come out for the first operation. Based on the complexity and difficulty of the cave environment it is unknown how long it might take and how many children would exit the cave.
A graphic in a Thai news agency illustrates the perilous ordeal the young Thai boys will have to undertake along with the rescuers to come out of the cave through the underwater passageway.
ปฏิบัติการพาหมูป่าออกถ้ำหลวง โดยให้ซีล 2 คน ประกบ 1 คน หน้า-หลัง มีเชือกนำทาง ซึ่งเด็กจะสวมหน้ากากดำน้ำแบบเต็มหน้าและใส่ชุดเว็ทสูท ต้องเจอกับเสี่ยงทั้ง กระแสน้ำ ความคดเคี้ยวถ้ำ-คอขวด และอุปสรรคใหญ่ คือจุดน้ำลึกสุด 5 ม. คาดใช้เวลา 11 ชม. เข้า 6 ชม. ออก 5 ชม. #พาทีมหมูป่ากลับบ้าน pic.twitter.com/gVGpwwro3q— สำนักข่าวไทย อสมท (@TNAMCOT) July 8, 2018
Journalist working with The Guardian, Jacob Goldberg has shared an image of a plastic model of the cave and the mountain where the Thai soccer team is trapped for the past 15 days.
a plastic model of the mountains where the boys and their coach are now in the process of being rescued. spotted in the Pong Pha sub-district office, where press were instructed to relocate from the rescue site this morning. pic.twitter.com/nYNP7Xkgo9— Jacob Goldberg (@yayqe) July 8, 2018
Journalists from around the world await a press conference on Thai cave rescue.
World’s media wait for press conference on Thai cave rescue - which may have already begun. Media evacuated from site to clear roads for ambulances and emergency crews only @abcnews #ThailandCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/dq3D4TbYBr— Anne Barker (@AnneABarker) July 8, 2018
Hollywood actor Michael Raymond James tweeted his thoughts about Thai cave boys:
My heart aches waiting on the news of the #ThaiCaveRescue. I can’t imagine the fear and anxiety gripping those kids and their families. You are all in my thoughts. As are every member of the rescue team. Godspeed— MichaelRaymond-James (@MRaymondJames) July 8, 2018
