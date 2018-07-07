Thailand Cave Rescue LIVE: 100 'Chimneys' Being Drilled to Reach Boys, Fresh Air Pumped In

READ | Thailand Cave Rescue: A Timeline
They were found alive following a gruelling search by divers, who must now determine how to free the youngsters.
READ | Thailand Cave Rescue: A Timeline
They were found alive following a gruelling search by divers, who must now determine how to free the youngsters.
More than 100 chimneys are being drilled into the mountainside in a frantic bid to reach a Thai youth football team trapped in a cave complex below, the head of the rescue mission said Saturday. The unprecedented rescue effort is attempting to establish new ways to extract the boys from above, if the underground chambers flood and it is deemed too risky to evacuate the team by diving out through the submerged passageways. "Some (of the chimneys) are as deep as 400 metres... but they still cannot find their location yet," Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters, adding the mission lacked the technology "to pinpoint where they are staying". "We estimate that (they) are 600 metres down, but we don't know the (exact) target," he said. On the question of dipping oxygen levels in the cave, he said rescuers had managed to establish a line to pump in fresh air and had also withdrawn non-essential workers from chamber three -- where the rescue base is -- to preserve levels inside the cave. The "Wild Boar" team have been trapped inside the Tham Luang cave complex for two weeks.
The trapped Thai boys have sent out written messages for their family and friends assuring them of their well-being. It is the first communication, since attempts to establish a phone line inside the cave failed earlier this week. The handwritten notes include requests for food, including fried chicken. "Teacher, don't give us lots of homework!" one of the boys had written. The team's coach also offered his "apologies" to the parents in a separate letter. The Thai navy SEAL shared the picture of the notes on their Facebook page.
"Buddy Dive" has been pitched in as another possibility to evacuate the group of 13 trapped in a cave in northern Thailand. An experienced adult diver would swim with each boy to bring them out to safety, the CNN reported. Thai divers would lead the mission and US divers would preposition oxygen tanks, a US official said. The rescue team also includes divers and workers from Australia, the United Kingdom, and other parts of Europe and Asia. Thai military officials have been briefed, the source said, and the country's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was to be told about the plan Saturday morning. The rescue mission could begin as soon as the weekend, but no decision has been made whether to proceed, the US official said.
The coach Ekkapol Chantawong, 25, is the assistant coach of the Wild Boars soccer team, and was hiking with the players through the cave complex when they became stranded. His Facebook page features dozens of images of him cycling with members of the team, and videos and photos of him with the boys, New York Times reported. One of the pictures from his Facebook page has gone viral with calls for "Stay Strong" to the group of 13, though its unclear if all of the 12 boys in the photo are trapped in the cave. Chantawong appears on the left.
The Monk Football Coach | Ekkapol Chantawong, 25, coach of the trapped soccer team and the only adult with them had spent years as a Buddhist monk, according to his family. Chantawong lives with his ailing grandmother and aunt, Amporn Sriwichaiis. “He is a really good boy,” his aunt said last week. “He is very helpful. He loves soccer.” In a note handed to a navy personnel, Chantawong had given a message to his aunt and grandmother telling them not to worry and that he was Another aunt, Tham Chantawong, told The Associated Press that his training as a monk had probably helped the group survive. “He could meditate up to an hour,” she told the news agency. “It has definitely helped him and probably helps the boys to stay calm.”
There are four different options available to the rescuers, according to various news outlets. The water can be pumped out so that the boys can walk their way out or they can be trained in scuba diving so that they undertake 5 hour long journey out to safety. The other two options are to drill into the cave and bring them out or to wait for the flood waters to recede.
With more rains expected and oxygen levels dropping inside the cave, making the situation worrisome. The rescue operation suffered its first casualty on Friday when a 38-years-old volunteer,Saman Gunan, lost consciousness as he was bringing oxygen tanks into the cave because he ran out of air underwater, the New York Times reported.could flood up the cave for up to four months.
The rescue mission has been getting worldwide attention, with scores of rescue experts and military personnel from different countries offering help. They are helping to bring food and medical assistance to the boys and the coach, and advising the Royal Thai Navy on how best to get them out. Elon Musk announced on Friday that he would be sending engineers from SpaceX and the Boring Company to help.
Rescuers are focussing on draining the cave and teaching the boys – some of whom are as young as 11 and not competent swimmers – to attempt dives that would challenge expert cavers. The death of a former Thai Navy SEAL working in the flooded cave on Friday has shaken the rescue mission, and forecasts for more rain could undermine the draining of the cave, forcing officials to consider other options. Thanes' engineers are working with the army to explore an area they believe to be the back end of the cave, chiselling away fragile limestone rocks that he said could be just hundreds of metres from where the boys are trapped. "Originally we were exploring it as a way to bring supplies to the children from the back end of the cave, but now it could become more," said Thanes. Chalongchai Chaiyakum, a senior Thai army officer, said that one team travelled some 300 metres down a shaft on the hill on Thursday until they reached a dead end. He said that up to 200 people are exploring the hill to try to find a workable shaft.
Alternative Rescue Paths Being Explored | Rescue teams thrashed through dense forest hundreds of metres above a cave complex on Friday, searching for an alternative way to extract 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped inside for nearly two weeks. Their work above the Tham Luang cave near Thailand's northern border with Myanmar took on added urgency as forecasts for rain threatened a plan to bring the boys back through cramped, water-logged passageways to the cave entrance. "We want to find the way down. I believe we are close," Thanes Weerasiri, president of the Engineering Institute of Thailand, told Reuters at a makeshift camp for volunteers and media near the cave. Helicopters buzzed overhead before flying to the dense blanket of green hills above the cave to help look for an alternate extraction route.
An air line has been installed to the cave where the group has been trapped for nearly two weeks in a chamber in the Tham Luang cave complex, the BBC reported. The group had ventured in while the cave was dry but rain then flooded it. Earlier, a former Thai navy diver died on his way out of the caves after delivering air tanks to those trapped. Speaking to reporters on Friday, the governor of the Chiang Rai region, where the cave is situated, said the boys had enough strength to walk but could not swim to safety. Narongsak Osotthanakorn said the health of most of the boys had "improved to normal", and that divers were continuing to teach diving and breathing techniques. When asked if a rescue attempt would be made overnight if it started to rain, he said: "No, the boys can't dive at this time."
It is the first message from the coach, whose role in the team's predicament has split Thai social media. Many have lauded him after reports he gave his share of food to the kids before they were located and helped them get through nine days in the darkness. Others have criticised him for agreeing to take the young boys into the cave during the monsoon season. The group entered the cave on June 23 and got trapped as floodwaters tore in. "To my grandma and aunt, I'm here. Don't be too worried. Please take care," he added in the letter.
The 25-year-old coach of the football team trapped for two weeks in a Thai cave has offered his "apologies to the parents" of the boys in a scrawled note released by the Thai Navy on Saturday.Ekkapol Chantawong was for nine days the only adult with the children -- aged 11 to 16 -- until they were discovered on a muddy ledge by rescue divers on Monday."To all the parents, all the kids are still fine. I promise to take the very best care of the kids," he said in a note given to a diver on Friday but published on the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page on Saturday. "Thank you for all the moral support and I apologise to the parents."
Thai Boys Yet to Learn 'Adequate Diving Skills' | Authorities in Thailand say that they will not immediately attempt an underwater evacuation of 12 schoolboys who have been trapped in a cave for almost two weeks because they have not learned adequate diving skills in the few days since searchers reached the area where they are sheltering. The official in immediate charge of the operation, Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn, indicated strongly at a midnight news conference that if heavy rains started and appeared to be causing flooded areas in the cave to rise again, they would try to take the boys out with divers right away. Thai officials had been leaning in their public statements toward a quick underwater evacuation because of fear that access to the cave could soon close again because of seasonal monsoon rains expected this weekend. However, cave rescue specialists have cautioned against that approach except as a last resort, because of the dangers it poses.
AFP reports that the football coach of the boys, who is also stuck in the cave, has offered 'apologies' to parents. The 12 boys, who all play in a local football team called "Wild Boars", entered the cave with their coach on June 23 but were cut off by a sudden downpour. They were found by British cave diving specialists nine days later, dishevelled and hungry but alive, on a ledge several kilometres inside the cave. A daunting task now awaits both the boys — aged between 11 to 16 — and their rescuers. A round trip to the boys and back is taking some of the world's most experienced cave divers up to 11 hours to complete, through cramped passageways and fast flowing muddy waters where visibility is highly restricted. Many of the boys are unable to swim and none have any scuba experience.
The Thai boys trapped inside a flooded cave for two weeks now are not yet ready to attempt a dangerous dive to freedom, rescuers say, after the death of a military diver underscored the huge risks they face. The diver's death on Friday brought heartache for rescuers and anxious relatives waiting outside the Tham Luang cave in the country's mountainous north — and raised serious doubts over the feasibility of attempting to bring a group of boys with no diving experience out through the cramped passageways filled with muddy water. But rescue officials fear their options are running out given fresh monsoon rains are forecast for the coming days.
Press Conference Begins | The much anticipated press conference has finally started. The governor of Chiang Rai province has replied to initial reports about the boys being rescued on Friday night. “We [will] try to set the best plan. If the risk is minimal, we will try. We are afraid of the weather and the oxygen in the cave. We have to try to set the plan and find which plan is the best”, he was quoted as saying in The Guardian.
According to Richard Gaisford, a reporter with ITV, an announcement from Thai officials could come soon.
Seems these soldiers rehearsing earlier for #ThamLuang #ThailandCaveRescue may well soon be required for real. An announcement imminent on what #Thai authorities have planned. pic.twitter.com/inKt4Kbx6g— Richard Gaisford (@richardgaisford) July 6, 2018
A Cloud of Sadness Descends | According to a report in The Guardian, the mood at the rescue site is said to be sombre, in stark contrast to the sense of elation that abounded earlier this week when the boys were found, following the death of a diver and the forecast torrential rains. Within the local community, people are reportedly deeply upset at the events that have unfolded since people they know are trapped deep underground. “You never imagine someone you know could get trapped in a cave,” shopkeeper Patcharee Khumngen told the BBC. (Image Courtesy: Reuters)
Also Read: Thailand Cave Rescue: 5 Options But Each More Dangerous Than the Other
There is no simple solution for the 12 boys and their football coach, who are being looked after by Thai military divers and an international team of underground rescue experts.
A press conference is about to begin outside the Tham Luang caves where the governor of Chiang Rai and Anupong Paojinda, the interior minister are expected to make statements. Amid growing concern over the safety of the boys and their coach, rescuers are exploring alternate routes to evacuate those stranded.
Urgency Builds| Pressure is mounting on Thai authorities to bring forward a rescue plan for 12 boys and their coach trapped deep inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand, after the death of a former navy diver and a drop in oxygen levels underground, CNN reports. Officials initially thought they could keep the boys and their coach in the cave where they are trapped for up to four months, until waters dropped sufficiently for them to be able to walk out. But the death of a rescue team member, and the realization that oxygen levels have fallen to potentially dangerous levels, appears to have forced a reassessment of the situation. Thai Navy SEAL chief Rear Adm. Aphakorn Yoo-kongkaew said oxygen levels in the cave had dropped to 15%, a level that one Thai medic said posed a serious risk of hypoxia, the same condition that causes altitude sickness. It was too dangerous to leave the boys much longer, Yoo-kongkaew said, despite the risks involved in attempting to bring them out. "We can no longer wait for all conditions (to be ready) because of the oppressive situation," he told journalists Friday.
|06 Jul, 2018 | India in England
|IND
|vs
|ENG
|148/5
20.0 overs
|149/5
19.4 overs
|06 Jul, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe
|ZIM
|vs
|AUS
|151/9
20.0 overs
|154/5
19.5 overs
|05 Jul, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe
|PAK
|vs
|AUS
|194/7
20.0 overs
|149/7
20.0 overs
|04 - 06 Jul, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies
|BAN
|vs
|WI
|43/10
18.4 overs
|406/10
137.3 overs
|04 Jul, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe
|ZIM
|vs
|PAK
|162/4
20.0 overs
|163/3
19.1 overs