Thailand Cave Rescue LIVE: 100 'Chimneys' Being Drilled to Reach Boys, Fresh Air Pumped In

Jul 7, 2018 8:44 am (IST)

Rescuers are focussing on draining the cave and teaching the boys – some of whom are as young as 11 and not competent swimmers – to attempt dives that would challenge expert cavers. The death of a former Thai Navy SEAL working in the flooded cave on Friday has shaken the rescue mission, and forecasts for more rain could undermine the draining of the cave, forcing officials to consider other options. Thanes' engineers are working with the army to explore an area they believe to be the back end of the cave, chiselling away fragile limestone rocks that he said could be just hundreds of metres from where the boys are trapped. "Originally we were exploring it as a way to bring supplies to the children from the back end of the cave, but now it could become more," said Thanes. Chalongchai Chaiyakum, a senior Thai army officer, said that one team travelled some 300 metres down a shaft on the hill on Thursday until they reached a dead end. He said that up to 200 people are exploring the hill to try to find a workable shaft.