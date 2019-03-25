English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thailand Election Results Delayed; Anti-junta Party Claims Win
The commission said it will announce the results of 350 constituency seats later in the day but full vote counts, which are needed to determine the allocation of 150 other seats in parliament, won't be available for several days.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha arrives at the government house in Bangkok, Thailand, (Image:AP).
Bangkok: Thailand's election commission says it will release full vote counts from the first election since a 2014 coup on Friday as the anti-junta party claimed it won the most seats and will try to form a government.
The Pheu Thai party, which was ousted from government in the coup, said it won the most constituency seats in Sunday's election and will try to form a government with similar-minded parties.
Unofficial results show the military-backed Palang Pracharat party won the popular vote.
