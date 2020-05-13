WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Thailand 'Relieved' After No New Coronavirus Cases Were Reported for 1st Time Since March

A passenger, wearing protective gear as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, rides a commuter boat on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok. (Image: AFP)

A passenger, wearing protective gear as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, rides a commuter boat on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok. (Image: AFP)

The last day Thailand recorded no new cases was March 9, but within two weeks the daily numbers jumped to double digits and then to more than 100 a day.

  • Reuters Bangkok
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 2:04 PM IST
Share this:

Thailand, the first country outside China to discover a case of the new coronavirus, reported no new daily cases for the first time in two months on Wednesday as the government considered easing more restrictions on businesses.

"We all can be relieved but not complacent," said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

"We need to continue with the main measures ... wash hands, practice social distancing and wear masks," he said.

Thailand detected its first coronavirus case, a tourist from China on Jan. 13. Since then it has recorded a total of 3,017 infections and 56 deaths.

Taweesin said areas that were still most at risk included Bangkok and surrounding provinces, as well as southern Thailand, where there has been a large number of cases in the past two weeks.

Fuelling the rise in southern cases has been a cluster at an immigration detention centre in Songkhla province and in provinces bordering Malaysia. Thailand's neighbour to the south has had 6,742 coronavirus cases and 109 deaths.

The last day Thailand recorded no new cases was March 9, but within two weeks the daily numbers jumped to double digits and then to more than 100 a day.

That sharp escalation prompted the government to order the closure of shopping malls, restaurants, gyms and other businesses and to impose a 10 pm curfew.

Last week, as the number of new cases fell, some of those restrictions were lifted, with businesses such as hair salons and pet groomers allowed to open.

The government is considering reopening shopping malls next week. It is expected to meet on Friday to decide on the easing of measures.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading