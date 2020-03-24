English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Thailand Reports 106 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 Deaths

A health worker cleans her hands outside a makeshift tents place in the parking lot of Samitivej Hospital to check suspect patients of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after the outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

The country now has 827 cases and 4 fatalities since the outbreak began.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 1:43 PM IST
Bangkok: Thailand has recorded 106 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, a health official said on Tuesday.

The three deaths were patients who had other health complications, including a 70-year-old man who had tuberculosis, a 45-year-old man who had diabetes and a 79-year-old man who had health problems, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, said.

Since the start of the outbreak, 57 patients have recovered and gone home, while 766 are still being treated in hospitals.

