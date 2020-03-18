English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Thailand Reports 35 Fresh Cases of Coronavirus, Tally Jumps to 212

People wear protective face masks due to the coronavirus outbreak, as they line up at counters in a super market in Bangkok, Thailand March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The country has recorded one death since the outbreak began, with 42 recovered patients and 169 people who are undergoing treatment for the virus in hospitals.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 1:33 PM IST
Bangkok: Thailand reported 35 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its total infections to 212, a disease control official said.

The southeast Asian nation has recorded one death since the outbreak began, with 42 patients having recovered and gone home, while 169 are still in hospital.

Wednesday's cases fall into two groups, one linked to earlier cases and the other mostly with overseas connections, Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, the director-general of the disease control department, told a news conference.

One group of 29 cases includes four from an entertainment venue and 13 from a crowded boxing match, both in the capital, Bangkok, while 12 came into contact with recorded patients, Suwannachai said.

A second group of six new cases includes one arrival from neighbouring Cambodia, he added.

