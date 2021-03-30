Thailand Robber Beaks House Only to Fall Asleep, Gets Arrested

A 22-year-old man entered a house with the intention of robbery in Phetchabun Central Province of Thailand but ultimately fell asleep there, it has been reported.

The incident took place in a particular house of Wichian Buri District, Thailand. Police said that around 2 am, Atith Kin broke through the window and entered the house. He was exhausted, so turned on the air conditioner. After that, he thought of taking a nap but he failed to wake up on time.

The owner of the house reported to the police that the thief entered his daughter’s room and turned on the AC. The house owner got suspicious after seeing someone sleeping in his daughter’s room as his daughter was absent on that particular night. When he went on to check, to his utter shock he found an unknown young man sleeping peacefully under the blanket. He immediately informed the police.

Police told the media that when they entered the room, the thief was still sleeping there. They woke him up and he was arrested.