Thailand's Cave Boys to be Discharged From Hospital Next Week
The last group of the 12-member "Wild Boars" soccer team and their coach was brought out of the Tham Luang cave, near the border with Myanmar, on Tuesday night, safely ending a dangerous rescue and evoking international relief and joy.
A screen grab shows boys rescued from the Thai cave wearing mask and resting in a hospital in Chiang Rai. (REUTERS)
Chiang Rai: Twelve Thai boys rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand will be discharged from hospital next week, health minister Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn said on Saturday.
The 12 and their coach are recovering both physically and mentally and will be discharged from hospital on Thursday, July 19, Piyasakol told reporters.
"We need to prepare both the children and their families for the attention they will receive when they come out," he said.
