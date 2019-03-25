LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Thailand's Junta 'Manipulated' Election, Claims Ousted PM Thaksin Shinawatra

A pro-Thaksin party on Monday also alleged cheating and said it was considering a legal challenge to the polls in Thailand.

Reuters

Updated:March 25, 2019, 7:08 PM IST
Thailand's Junta 'Manipulated' Election, Claims Ousted PM Thaksin Shinawatra
File photo of Thaksin Shinawatra.
Bangkok: Thailand's ousted former prime minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, said on Monday that the ruling military junta "manipulated" the results of an election after a party of his loyalists did worse than expected.

Partial results of Sunday's election, the first since a military coup in 2014, showed an unexpected popular vote lead for a pro-military party that wants to keep junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister.

"I knew that the junta running Thailand wanted to stay in power, but I cannot believe how far it has gone to manipulate the general election on Sunday," Thaksin wrote in the opinion piece in the New York Times.

Reuters could not immediately reach a government spokesman to seek comment.

A pro-Thaksin party on Monday also alleged cheating and said it was considering a legal challenge to the polls.
