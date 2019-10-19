'Not Many Have Asked if I'm OK': Meghan Markle Lists Struggles With Motherhood Under Media Spotlight
Britain's aggressive press at first welcomed Markle into the royal fold but coverage has become increasingly hostile, with the tabloids luxuriating in stories about her fractured American family and rumours of palace rifts.
File photo of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.
London: Meghan Markle has admitted becoming a mother while living under an intense media spotlight has been a "struggle".
The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to son Archie in May after marrying Prince Harry last year.
Britain's aggressive press at first welcomed Markle, 38, into the royal fold but coverage has become increasingly hostile, with the tabloids luxuriating in stories about Markle's fractured American family and rumours of palace rifts.
Speaking to ITV during the couple's recent tour of southern Africa, she said that: "Not many people have asked if I'm OK".
"Look, any woman - especially when they are pregnant - you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a new born - you know?" she said, when asked how she was coping.
"And especially as a woman, it's a lot.
She added: "And also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."
Asked if it would be fair to say it had "really been a struggle", Meghan said: "Yes." Her comments come after the couple launched legal action this month against British tabloid the Mail on
Sunday for invasion of privacy, with Harry recalling the hounding of his late mother Diana.
Harry told ITV the memories of what happened to his mother was a "wound that festers".
"I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job... every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back,
so in that respect it's the worst reminder of her life, as opposed to the best," he said.
The Duke of Sussex is also suing two British tabloid newspaper publishers over alleged phone hacking.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Trolled for Seven-year-old Comments, Sonakshi Sinha Defends Him
- Amitabh Bachchan Was Never Hospitalised, Say Kaun Banega Crorepati Sources
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Add Star Power to ISL 2019-20 Opening Ceremony
- TRAI to Decide on Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Battle For How Long Your Phone Should Ring