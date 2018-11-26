English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Thank you President T’: Trump Congratulates Himself for Falling Oil Prices
Donald Trump's Florida holiday ended on Sunday with a visit to his golf club for the fifth day in a row. His tweeting took no break.
US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks to Marine One after speaking to media at the White House in Washington on November 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
West Palm Beach (Florida): President Donald Trump congratulated himself for falling oil prices . He chided the Federal Reserve over interest rates . He claimed Central American countries are trying to dump "certain people" into the United States.
Trump's Florida holiday stay was ending Sunday with a visit to his golf club for the fifth day in a row. His tweeting took no break.
The president patted himself on the back for a dip in petroleum prices, writing "thank you President T." He also admonished the U.S. central bank over the cost of borrowing money.
In a separate tweet, he called on Mexico to stop caravans of Central American migrants from trying to reach the U.S. border.
"Would be very SMART if Mexico would stop the Caravans long before they get to our Southern Border, or if originating countries would not let them form," he wrote, claiming, without evidence, that "it is a way they get certain people out of their country and dump in U.S. No longer."
He blamed Democrats for creating the problem, demanding: "No crossings!"
Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, said on ABC's This Week that the president should be taking responsibility for the situation.
"He controls the White House. His party controls the House and the Senate and it is on them," she said, arguing Trump should have worked more closely with Central American countries to prevent the caravans.
She said Trump had chosen "to weaponize" and "politicize" the situation, but "has an opportunity here, especially with a new Congress coming in, to get this done."
Trump also weighed in on the protests currently taking place in Paris, which were sparked by rising fuel taxes.
"The large and violent French protests don't take into account how badly the United States has been treated on Trade by the European Union or on fair and reasonable payments for our GREAT military protection," Trump wrote, adding: "Both of these topics must be remedied soon."
The White House did not immediately respond to questions about what the president was referring to.
Thousands of police have been deployed throughout France to contain the deadly demonstrations that have morphed from anger over the taxes into a rebuke of French President Emmanuel Macron and the perceived elitism of France's ruling class.
Trump was scheduled to home to Washington later Sunday.
The president planned to visit Mississippi for two rallies Monday in support of GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who is in a runoff Tuesday against Democrat Mike Espy, a former congressman and agriculture secretary under President Bill Clinton. Espy is trying to become the first African-American to represent the state in the Senate since Reconstruction.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
