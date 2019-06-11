English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thanks to 5G, Chinese Surgeons Conduct Gall Bladder Surgery 200 km Away
Thanks to the 5G technology, there was almost no network delay, and the patient's vital signs remained stable after the surgery, according to the surgical team, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Representational image. (Photo courtesy: AFP)
Loading...
Beijing: Doctors in China have successfully directed surgeons 200 km away to perform a gall bladder surgery using 5G network in a remote area, official media here reported on Tuesday.
The laparoscopic cholecystectomy was conducted last week in north China's Hubei Province which lasted about an hour, China Mobile which is one of the four telecom firms to have received the license to rollout 5G on June 6, said.
The surgery, where a 5G Internet connection enabled the entire process, was conducted in the Shennongjia forestry district branch of Taihe Hospital and was transmitted via live feed to an expert team in Taihe Hospital in the city of Shiyan.
Thanks to the 5G technology, there was almost no network delay, and the patient's vital signs remained stable after the surgery, according to the surgical team, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
"5G technology guarantees the clarity and continuity of transmitted videos and photos. With the network, more doctors can cooperate to conduct surgeries regardless of their distance," Gui Kunpeng, a senior official with China Mobile's Hubei branch said.
China is implementing the 5G network to meet the public demand in sectors such as transportation, entertainment and health care, the report said.
So far, Hubei has built more than 300 5G base stations and achieved full 5G signal coverage in its prefecture-level cities, it said.
China's capital, Beijing has built 4,300 5G base stations in the city's urban core areas and iconic buildings to implement the superfast technology as the Chinese government has begun issuing 5G licenses to telecom firms.
5G is the next generation cellular technology with download speeds stated to be 10 to 100 times faster than the current 4G LTE networks.
The laparoscopic cholecystectomy was conducted last week in north China's Hubei Province which lasted about an hour, China Mobile which is one of the four telecom firms to have received the license to rollout 5G on June 6, said.
The surgery, where a 5G Internet connection enabled the entire process, was conducted in the Shennongjia forestry district branch of Taihe Hospital and was transmitted via live feed to an expert team in Taihe Hospital in the city of Shiyan.
Thanks to the 5G technology, there was almost no network delay, and the patient's vital signs remained stable after the surgery, according to the surgical team, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
"5G technology guarantees the clarity and continuity of transmitted videos and photos. With the network, more doctors can cooperate to conduct surgeries regardless of their distance," Gui Kunpeng, a senior official with China Mobile's Hubei branch said.
China is implementing the 5G network to meet the public demand in sectors such as transportation, entertainment and health care, the report said.
So far, Hubei has built more than 300 5G base stations and achieved full 5G signal coverage in its prefecture-level cities, it said.
China's capital, Beijing has built 4,300 5G base stations in the city's urban core areas and iconic buildings to implement the superfast technology as the Chinese government has begun issuing 5G licenses to telecom firms.
5G is the next generation cellular technology with download speeds stated to be 10 to 100 times faster than the current 4G LTE networks.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Monday 10 June , 2019 Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Monday 10 June , 2019 Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Post-Brexit Video Game Courts Controversy at E3
- Priya Prakash Varrier Says She Doesn’t Get Any Grace Marks in College
- Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Enjoy Their Romantic Getaway to Santorini, See Pics
- US Restaurant Offers Free Pizzas to Those Who Surrender Their Smartphones While Eating
- Disconnect in the Himalayas: What Makes it Difficult to Rescue Mountaineers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results