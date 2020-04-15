WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

That's The Spirit: Japan Hospitals Get Permission to Use Strong Alcohols as Sanitisers Amid Shortage

Image for representation. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Image for representation. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Spirits with an alcohol proof of between 70 and 83 percent can be substituted to sterilise hands under new rules set out in a health ministry document obtained by AFP on Tuesday.

  • AFP Tokyo
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 10:49 AM IST
Share this:

Strong alcoholic drinks can be used "when absolutely necessary" instead of hand sanitiser in Japanese hospitals, authorities said, as supplies run dry as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spirits with an alcohol proof of between 70 and 83 percent can be substituted to sterilise hands under new rules set out in a health ministry document obtained by AFP on Tuesday.

Some vodkas are that strong, but traditional Japanese tipples such as sake and shochu do not make the grade -- at a maximum alcohol proof of roughly 22 and 45 percent respectively.

But some sake makers have begun producing stronger alcohol products to meet the demand for sanitiser.

Japan beverage giant Suntory is already manufacturing sanitiser in the United States, the country hardest-hit by the outbreak.

Under Japanese regulations, liquids designed for disinfection should contain between 76.9 and 81.4 percent alcohol content.

Any more than this is less effective and should be diluted, officials say.

Japan has so far been spared the disastrous outbreaks seen in Europe and the US, but a recent spike in cases -- especially in Tokyo -- has raised concerns.

The virus has killed 109 people domestically and infected more than 7,600.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,756

    +484*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,439

    +624*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,305

    +116*  

  • Total DEATHS

    377

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,388,734

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,000,089

    +2,229

  • Cured/Discharged

    484,256

     

  • Total DEATHS

    126,755

    +156
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres