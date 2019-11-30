The Hague Stabbing: Dutch Police Continue Hunt for Attacker who Knifed 3 People
The victims, two 15-year-old girls and a 13-year-old boy, were treated in a hospital and released late on Friday.
The site of a stabbing at The Hague on Friday. (Reuters)
The Hague: Dutch police on Saturday continued looking for an attacker who stabbed three teens on a street in The Hague that was crowded with Black Friday shoppers.
The victims, two 15-year-old girls and a 13-year-old boy, were treated in a hospital and released late on Friday. The police said in a statement they did not know one another.
The victims have spoken to detectives.
“We are using all our available means — visible and unseen — to find the suspect in this stabbing as soon as possible,” said the police in a statement, appealing again for witnesses. That included studying video footage from the area, where many surveillance cameras are located.
The attack in the Netherlands came hours after a man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people in London, killing two, before he was fatally shot by officers. Police are treating it as a terrorist attack.
Dutch police say the motive for the stabbing in The Hague remains unknown. “We are keeping all scenarios open,” their statement said.
The stabbing occurred around 7:45 pm in an area teeming with shoppers and close to the city’s most popular nightlife centres. The police cordoned off the area until deep into the night as forensics experts combed the street for clues.
The street was opened again on Saturday.
