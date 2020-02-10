Assembly
Elections
2020
1-MIN READ

'The Heat Kills This Kind of Virus': Donald Trump Believes Coronavirus Will 'Go Away' by April

File photo of US President Donald Trump

The SARS-like pathogen has infected 40,000 people since its emergence in China late last year. The United States has seen 12 confirmed cases of varying severity. At least two patients have been discharged.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: February 10, 2020, 11:03 PM IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump said Monday he expected the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 900 people to disappear in April due to hotter weather.

"The virus ... typically that will go away in April," he said, adding: "The heat, generally speaking, kills this kind of virus."

