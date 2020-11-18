News18 Logo

world

1-MIN READ

The Latest: 3 Serbian National Team Players Test Positive

The Latest: 3 Serbian National Team Players Test Positive

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Serbian soccer federation says three national team players have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of a match against Russia in the Nations League.

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Verona midfielder Darko Lazovic and Basel goalkeeper Djordje Nikolic have been isolated from the rest of the squad.

Serbia players Luka Milojevic and Aleksandar Kolarov have previously tested positive for COVID-19.

___

  First Published: November 18, 2020, 16:36 IST
