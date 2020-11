The Latest: Biden Says His Picks Show US Back On World Stage

WASHINGTON: The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):

President-elect Joe Biden says his national security team will lead the way in reflecting the fact that America is back on the world stage.

During a speech Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said that his team would embody my core beliefs that America is strongest when it works with its allies.

In rolling out his national security picks, including top posts for State Department and Department of Homeland Security, Biden said the nominees show experience and leadership, fresh thinking and perspective and an unrelenting belief in the promise of America.

The State Department alone has seen a significant number of departures from its senior and rising mid-level ranks during the Trump administration. Many diplomats have opted to retire or leave the foreign service, given limited prospects for advancements under an administration they believed did not value their expertise.

A leading Republican political committee has begun airing a campaign ad warning that if a Democratic Senate candidate wins a January runoff election in Georgia, liberals will control everything in Washington.

The choice of words is noteworthy because it implies that President Donald Trump has been defeated by Joe Biden. Thats a fact that Trump has refused to acknowledge more than two weeks after the election was called for the Democrat, and that many top Republicans have also been loath to concede.

The Senate Leadership Fund began airing the ad Tuesday. It attacks Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is challenging incumbent GOP Sen. David Perdue. The ad says Ossoff supports liberal megadonors agenda of job-killing tax hikes, economy-killing regulations.

The ad says, The radical left bought Ossoff. Because if he wins, they control everything, and we lose.

The spot began airing the morning after the General Services Administration formally agreed to let the transition to a Biden administration begin. The leadership fund is closely aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

There is also a second runoff in Georgia pitting incumbent GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler against Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Democrats must win both Georgia races to capture the Senate majority. That would create a 50-50 chamber, which Democrats would control because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast the tie-breaking vote.

President-elect Joe Biden formally introduced his national security team to the nation, building out a team of Obama administration alumni that signals his shift away from the Trump administrations America First policies and a return to U.S. engagement on the global stage.

