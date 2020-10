The Latest: Biden Thanks GOP Donors After Record Fundraising

WASHINGTON: The Latest on the 2020 presidential election (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump has added some new material to his campaign rally speech: his teenage son Barrons recent coronavirus infection.

Trump has worked the 14-year-olds medical condition into his rally speech since the first lady disclosed Wednesday that their son had tested positive. She said he didnt have any symptoms and has since tested negative.

Mrs. Trump has fiercely guarded the ninth-graders privacy, but the president is now using his sons case to bolster his argument for why schools can and should fully reopen.

At a rally Thursday in Greenville, North Carolina, Trump said: My beautiful Barron had it. He recovered so fast. Trump and the first lady have also recovered from the coronavirus.

HERES WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT WHATS HAPPENING IN THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE:

President Donald Trump is traveling to North Carolina and Florida on Thursday and will participate in an NBC town hall from Miami at 8 p.m. Eastern. His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, is participating in an ABC town hall from Philadelphia at the same time.

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will compete for TV audiences in dueling town halls.

Poll by AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds majorities of Americans are highly critical of Trumps handling of coronavirus pandemic and his own illness.

Harris temporarily suspend in-person events after two campaign associates test positive for virus.

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON:

1:35 p.m.

Joe Biden is thanking some Republican donors as he celebrates a record-breaking campaign fundraising haul.

The former vice president, in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee, raised $383 million in September, breaking the record for monthly contributions he set in August with $364 million.

Biden participated Thursday in a virtual fundraiser hosted by Democratic National Committee Finance Chair Chris Korge. Biden said of those participating: Some of you are Republicans, which makes a great deal of difference to me.

Weve raised more than I ever thought we could, Biden added.

Biden also said hed spoken to billionaire Warren Buffett about plans for post-coronavirus pandemic spending. He says they discussed how perhaps in the last 100 years, weve never been in this position to be able to come back and, not only build back better, but lead the world.

No one can outcompete us. I really mean it, Biden said. Its the nature of who we are if we invest in our people.

1:30 p.m.

Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus.

The test result comes even as his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, has halted her in-person campaigning after two campaign aides tested positive for the virus. Harris traveled with the staffers during a trip to Arizona last week on Oct. 8, during which she and Biden campaigned together.

Biden campaign manager Jen OMalley Dillon said Harris had minimal contact with the staffers but paused her in-person campaigning out of an abundance of caution. Biden was slated to continue with a planned trip to Philadelphia on Thursday evening for a televised town hall because he did not come in contact with the staffers.

Both have had multiple negative coronavirus tests since the Oct. 8 trip.

