The Latest: Boris Johnson Calls Trump 'Previous President'

WASHINGTON: The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump has won the state of Alaska.

The Republican nominee was awarded the states three electoral votes, pushing his Electoral College tally to 217.

His Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, was declared the winner of the presidential election on Nov. 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump won those states in 2016.

Biden has 290 electoral votes.

The Associated Press has still not called Georgia and North Carolina in the presidential race.

Control of the Senate wont be decided until the new year after Republicans won a seat in Alaska on Wednesday. Incumbent Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan defeated Al Gross, an independent running as a Democrat. Neither party can lock the majority until January runoffs in Georgia.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN’S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:

Vowing to get right to work, President-elect Joe Biden shrugs off President Donald Trumps fierce refusal to accept the election outcome as inconsequential, even as Democrats elsewhere warn that the Republican presidents actions are dangerous.

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON:

11:25 a.m.

Joe Biden has marked Veterans Day with a visit to the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia.

The president-elect made a brief foray out with his wife, Jill, to the memorial, where he laid a wreath.

Bidens son Beau was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard and died in 2015 of brain cancer. Biden often spoke emotionally of his sons service on the campaign trail.

Jill Biden made military spouses and families one of her signature issues when Biden served as Barack Obamas vice president, and aides say that may be one of her focal points as first lady.

Biden otherwise is spending his Wednesday in private briefings with his transition team.

___

11:05 a.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called Donald Trump the previous president of the United States and said it was refreshing to talk to President-elect Joe Biden.

Johnson has had a warm relationship with Trump. He congratulated Biden on his election victory in a phone call on Tuesday.

Johnson told British lawmakers on Wednesday that he and Biden discussed plans to stick up for NATO and to work together in the fight against climate change — issues on which Trump and the British leader have starkly different views.

Johnson says it was refreshing to have that conversation and he looks forward to many more.

He says he has had a good relationship with the previous president and its the duty of all prime ministers to have a good relationship with the White House. But he says he was delighted to find the many areas in which the incoming Biden-Harris administration is able to make common cause with British lawmakers.

