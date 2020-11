The Latest: Clyburn Predicts A 'Good Night For Democrats'

WASHINGTON: The Latest on the 2020 House races (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

The third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House is predicting Democrats will pick up as many as a dozen House seats.

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn told reporters outside a polling place in Columbia, South Carolina, on Tuesday that he believed it would be a good night for Democrats up and down the ticket.

Clyburn says, Holding the House would just be status quo. Winning the Senate would make it good.

Democrats control the House 232-197, with five open seats and one independent. It takes 218 seats to control the chamber. Republicans control the Senate.

Clyburn has expressed concerns about voter suppression. He says President Donald Trump has been literally stoking flames of indecision, unrest, threatening violence.

Clyburn says the nations division didnt start with Trump, and it wont stop with Trump.

___

HERES WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE 2020 HOUSE RACES:

Democrats are pushing to seal control of the House for two more years as they bank on their health care focus, dominant fundraising and broad suburban indignation with President Donald Trump to make their majority in the chamber even larger.

Read more:

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

___

Find APs full election coverage at APNews.com/Election2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor