The Latest: Graham Says GOP Now Has Votes To Confirm Justice

WASHINGTON: The Latest on the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Ginsburg (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham says Republicans have the votes to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Graham, R-S.C., said late Monday on Fox News that he wouldn’t be intimidated by Democrats, who vehemently oppose any confirmation vote until a new president is inaugurated. In 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to allow a vote on President Barack Obama’s nominee, Judge Merrick Garland during an election year.

Two years later, Democrats fought unsuccessfully to halt the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh over allegations that hed committed sexual assault while in high school allegations Kavanaugh denied.

They tried to destroy Brett Kavanagh so they could fill the seat, Graham told Fox News, adding: “It didnt work with Kavanaugh. Weve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburgs replacement before the election. Were going to move forward in the committee. Were going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election.

Graham, who subsequently took over the Judiciary chairmanship from Sen. Charles Grassley, said, After Kavanaugh everything changed with me. Theyre not going to intimidate me, Mitch McConnell or anybody else.

Were going to have a process that youll be proud of, Graham said. “The nominee is going to be supported by every Republican in the Judiciary Committee. Weve got the votes to confirm the justice on the floor of the Senate before the election and thats whats coming.

Republicans outnumber Democrats in the Senate, 53-47 and can confirm a justice by a simple majority.

