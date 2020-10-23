The Latest: Harris Insists Biden Won't Ban Fracking

WASHINGTON: The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Sen. Kamala Harris is clarifying Joe Bidens comments during the last presidential debate about transitioning away from the oil industry. Republicans have launched a barrage of attacks on the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Atlanta on Friday, Biden’s running mate said he wont ban the oil extraction technique called fracking and will deal with the oil subsidies.

Biden was asked during Thursday’s debate with President Donald Trump in Tennessee if there would be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration. The Democrat offered a muddled response, initially saying he would transition away from oil, before clarifying hed eliminate federal subsidies for the industry.

Bidens climate plan calls for achieving net-zero carbon emissions in part through nixing subsidies, which would have implications for fracking. Biden also has proposed a ban on new gas and oil permits on federal lands but not a full fracking ban.

Republicans seized on Bidens answer to again assert that his policies would have damaging implications for the oil and gas industry.

Harris dismisses those attacks, saying Trump likes to take everything out of context.

___

HERES WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE:

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Friday are framing their closing messages in the sprint to Nov. 3. On Thursday they met for their final debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

Read more:

Trump, Biden lawyer up, brace for White House legal battle

Battleground states’ postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Vision 2020: What happens if the US election is contested?

Analysis: Debate is brief interlude of normalcy in 2020 race

Final Trump-Biden debate is marked by clashes but less chaos

Biden calls for transition from oil, GOP sees opening

US: Russian hackers targeting state, local networks

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor