The Latest: House Dems Mulling Fast-track Trump Impeachment

The Latest on the fallout of the storming of the Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump loyalists (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff says President Donald Trump is a danger to the Republic and should be removed from office immediately by impeachment, resignation or invoking the 25th Amendment.

Schiff said Friday that Democrats warned during Trumps impeachment that he would try to cheat to remain in office.

Now, he said Trump lit the fuse which exploded on Wednesday at the Capitol as a mob loyal to the president stormed the Capitol. Five people died from the mayhem, including a Capitol police officer.

Every day that he remains in office, he is a danger to the Republic, and he should leave office immediately, through resignation, the 25th Amendment or impeachment, Schiff said in a statement.

Schiff called Trump the worst president we have ever had.

Schiff was the leading manager of the House Democrats impeachment of the president in 2019. Trump was later acquitted by the Senate on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his dealings with Ukraine.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW A DAY AFTER PRO-TRUMP FORCES BREACHED CAPITOL:

The rampage that has shocked the world and left the country on edge has forced the resignations of three top Capitol security officials over the failure to stop the breach. It’s also led lawmakers to demand a review of operations and an FBI briefing over what they called a terrorist attack. And it’s prompting a broader reckoning over President Donald Trumps tenure in office and what comes next for a torn nation.

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON:

10 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says those responsible for police officer Brian Sicknicks death from the siege at the Capitol by a mob loyal to President Donald Trump must be brought to justice.

Pelosi said Friday she was lowering flags at the Capitol in his honor.

Sicknick died after defending the Capitol complex and protecting those who serve and work here. The perpetrators of Officer Sicknicks death must be brought to justice, she said.

Pro-Trump supporters were urged on by the president Wednesday to the Capitol where Congress was tallying the Electoral College votes to confirm Democrat Joe Bidens election.

Five people are now dead from the violent melee.

The violent and deadly act of insurrection targeting the Capitol, our temple of American Democracy, and its workers was a profound tragedy and stain on our nations history, Pelosi said.

9:10 a.m.

House Democratic leaders say the House could take up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as next week if Vice President Mike Pence and Trumps Cabinet dont act to remove him.

Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark of Massachusetts says the House can use procedural tools to get articles of impeachment to the House floor quickly, as early as the coming week, if Pence doesnt invoke the Constitutions 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Rep. James Clyburn, the No. 3 House Democrat, says he can confirm that we have had discussions about it. The South Carolina Democrat says he hopes Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., would move forward if the vice president refuses to do what he is required to do under the Constitution. Everyone knows that this president is deranged.

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president unfit for office. That section of the amendment has never been invoked.

On Thursday, Pelosi said the House could move on impeachment if Pence and the Cabinet dont remove Trump before his term ends on Jan. 20.

Pence hasnt publicly addressed the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment. But that possibility may have faded after two Cabinet members resigned Thursday in protest after Trump egged on protesters who then mounted an assault on the Capitol the day before.

Clark and Clyburn spoke Friday on CNN.

8:40 a.m.

A police officer has died from injuries he suffered when President Donald Trumps supporters stormed the Capitol.

And his death is intensifying questions about the defeated presidents remaining days in office and the ability of the U.S. Capitol Police to secure the area.

The Capitol Police say in a statement that Officer Brian D. Sicknick died Thursday.

During Wednesday’s melee, Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, according to two law enforcement officials said.

Those officials could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The officer is the fifth person to die from the attack on the Capitol.

Discussions are underway about Trumps fitness to remain in office

