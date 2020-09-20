The Latest: Murkowski Won't Back Court Vote Before Election

WASHINGTON: The Latest on the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and President Donald Trump’s effort to appoint a successor (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska says she doesnt support taking up a Supreme Court nomination so close to the Nov. 3 election.

Murkowski joins Maine Sen. Susan Collins among Republicans opposed to confirming a successor to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election. President Donald Trump has said he will announce a nominee this week to fill the seat following her death on Friday.

Republicans hold a 53-47 edge in the Senate. If there were a 50-50 tie, it could be broken by Vice President Mike Pence.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has pledged to move forward but hasnt set a timetable.

Murkowski says in a statement that for weeks she has taken this position about a potential nomination so close to the election.

She says, Sadly, what was then a hypothetical is now our reality, but my position has not changed.

She says its consistent with her stand in 2016 when the GOP-led Senate did not act on President Barack Obamas election-year nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court.

