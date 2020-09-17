The Latest: Rivers Swollen By Sally Pose Flooding Problems

Here are the latest developments on tropical weather:

PENSACOLA, Florida Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sallys rains could mean more problems for parts of south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Sally had diminished to a tropical depression by late Wednesday. But it was still a rainmaker as it moved into Georgia on a path to the Carolinas on Thursday.

Authorities warned that rain from the storm could swell eight waterways in Florida and Alabama to record levels.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents and visitors of possible river flooding in the coming days. The National Weather Service says the small city of Brewton, Alabama, can expect moderate to major flooding.

