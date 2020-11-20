The Latest: Sen. Alexander Seeks 'Smooth' Transfer Of Power

WASHINGTON: The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

A Republican Michigan congressman is calling his state legislators attempt to change the presidential election results a dead end.

Rep. Fred Upton told reporters Friday on Capitol Hill he has not seen any evidence of fraud that would overturn 150,000 and some votes.

Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner of the election on Nov. 7, but President Donald Trump has refused to concede.

Upton was among the first Republicans in Congress to congratulate Biden on winning. Upton says he has not been in contact with the lawmakers from his state who are meeting later with Trump at the White House.

Even if the state lawmakers are able to pass legislation to overturn the election results, Upton says they dont have the numbers to override an expected veto of any such action by the states Democratic governor. He says, Thats just a dead end.

Upton says he also doesn’t see judges overturning the results of the certified elections. He calls that “pretty much a long shot.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN’S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:

President-elect Joe Biden is adding four Obama-Biden administration veterans to his top ranks as he continues to build out his White House team. He’s also set to hold his first in-person meeting since winning the election with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON:

11:05 a.m.

The Republican Senate Health committee chairman says the Trump administration should provide President-elect Joe Biden access to transition materials — particularly on coronavirus vaccine distribution — to ensure a smooth transfer of power.

Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee said in statement Friday that information should flow if there is any chance whatsoever that Joe Biden will be the next president, and it looks like he has a very good chance.

Biden was declared the winner of the election on Nov. 7, but President Donald Trump has refused to concede.

Alexander is retiring and is a close confidant of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. As a former governor and Cabinet secretary he is often viewed as a leading voice among Senate Republicans, particularly on health and education issues.

Alexander says his hope is that the loser of this presidential election will follow Al Gores example, referring to the Democratic candidates concession after the disputed 2000 election against George W. Bush.

Alexander says, Put the country first, congratulate the winner and help him to a good beginning of the new term.

