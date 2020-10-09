The Latest: Trump Calls Rush Limbaugh Show For MAGA 'Rally'

WASHINGTON: The Latest on the 2020 presidential campaign (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump, still White House bound after his COVID-19 diagnosis, called into the Rush Limbaugh show for a radio rally with the conservative talk host.

Limbaugh started what he describe as a mega, MAGA rally in which Trump is expected to take questions from callers by praising Trump as the strongest, most unwavering leader. Limbaugh also called it breathtaking the difference between the Trump he knows and how hes portrayed in the media.

Trump talked up his prospects in the face of grim polls, blamed media poisoned by their own hatred and assured Limbaugh that his recovery is going well.

The president, who was diagnosed on Oct. 1 with coronavirus and hospitalized for three days, says he wants to get back on the campaign trail as soon as this weekend.

