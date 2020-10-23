The Latest: Trump Says Obama Administration Left Him 'Mess'

Washington (AP) President Donald Trump says the Obama administration left him a mess to deal with in terms of tempering relations between the United States and North Korea. Trump said during Thursday night’s final presidential debate that he had warded off a war that could have threatened millions of lives, saying President Barack Obama had told him he viewed potential danger from Kim Jong Un as among the country’s greatest national security threats.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump had legitimized a thug by meeting with and forging a relationship with Kim. Trump countered that Kim didn’t like Obama and insisted, Having a good relationship with other countries is a good thing. Biden countered by noting that the United States had a good relationship with Hitler prior to the invasions that led the country into World War II. (AP) .

