The Latest: Trump Tells Staffers, 'We're Going To Win'

WASHINGTON: The Latest on the 2020 presidential campaign (all times local):

12:33 p.m.

Melania Trump plans to make her first public appearance since recovering from coronavirus disease on Tuesday, joining President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally.

It was not immediately clear if the first lady also planned to address Trump supporters in Erie.

The Pennsylvania rally will be the first campaign trail appearance for Mrs. Trump since she spoke briefly at a June 2019 event in Orlando, Florida, where the president launched his reelection effort.

She addressed the Republican National Convention in August from the White House.

Mrs. Trump recently announced that she has recovered from a bout with COVID-19 that included headaches, body aches and fatigue. She also revealed that the couples 14-year-old son, Barron, had contracted the virus, never had symptoms and has since tested negative.

Mrs. Trumps spokeswoman says she also plans to attend Thursdays presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

HERES WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE:

President Donald Trump is holding rallies in Arizona, after campaigning over the weekend in California and Nevada.

Some states allow ballots of folks who voted early but die before Election Day.

Suburban women are leading a rebellion against Trump.

Upcoming debate offers Trump a chance to generate momentum.

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON:

11:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says people are tired of hearing from Dr. Anthony Fauci and all these idiots about the coronavirus.

Trump has made no secret of his growing impatience with Fauci, the nations leading infectious disease expert.

Speaking Monday to campaign staffers, Trump called Fauci a disaster but said hed create bigger issues for himself if he fired the doctor.

Fauci is head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

Trump has needled Fauci over his advice on wearing face masks.

Nearly 220,000 Americans have died from the disease the virus causes.

11:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is bucking up his campaign staffers 15 days from Election Day, amid worrisome public and private polling.

On a conference call, Trump says, Were going to win. I wouldnt have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago.

Addressing stories about declining morale at his campaign, Trump said hes never been more confident in his chances, Today is the best single day that Ive felt on either campaign.

He added: We have never been in as strong a position as we are today.

Trump encouraged his staffers to ignore news reports about the state of the race.

