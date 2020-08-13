The Latest: UAE confirms deal to establish ties with Israel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates Here is the Latest following President Donald Trump’s announcement thet the United Arab Emirates and Israel will open diplomatic ties in a deal halting Israel’s planned annexation of Palestinian land:

8 p.m.

A top Emirati official says the deal announced by President Donald Trump for the United Arab Emirates to establish ties with Israel dealt a death blow to moves by Israel to annex Palestinian lands.

Anwar Gargash, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, told reporters on Thursday that the Emiratis wanted to try and put one on one together and develop an organic relationship that was already existing in many fields.

Let us try and get something tangible, he said.

He described it as a bold step. Weve come up with a realization, he said. Our relationship has not always been central… but we come out and argued that in every difficult political file in the region, when you do have bridges and contacts you become more important and influential in trying to affect results and trying to help.

The UAE is using its gravitas and promise of a relationship to unscrew a time bomb that is threatening a two-state solution, Gargash said. When asked about a time frame for embassies opening, Gargash said it will not be long and this is for real. We are not talking about step by step.

Is it perfect? Nothing is perfect in a very difficult region, he said. But I think we used our political chips right.Here is the Latest on

