The Moon is Shrinking, Causing Quakes and Wrinkling: Study
Unlike our planet, the Moon doesn't have tectonic plates. Instead, its tectonic activity occurs as it slowly loses heat from when it was formed 4.5 billion years ago.
An image of the Moon through NASA's LRO spacecraft. (Image: NASA Goddard)
Washington: The Moon is steadily shrinking, causing wrinkling on its surface and quakes, according to an analysis of imagery captured by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) published Monday.
A survey of more than 12,000 images revealed that lunar basin Mare Frigoris near the Moon's north pole -- one of the many vast basins long assumed to be dead sites from a geological point of view -- has been cracking and shifting.
