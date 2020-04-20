WORLD

1-MIN READ

The More Transparent China is about Coronavirus, 'The Better for All': Angela Merkel

File photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel giving a media statement on the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany.

The German Chancellor urged China to be as transparent as possible about the outbreak as debate swirls about how the deadly pandemic started.

  • AFP Berlin
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 8:31 PM IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday urged China to be as transparent as possible about the coronavirus outbreak as debate swirls about how the deadly pandemic started.


"I believe the more transparent China is about the origin story of the virus, the better it is for everyone in the world in order to learn from it," she told reporters here.

