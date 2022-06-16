The More Weapons We Get, The Faster Ukraine Can Free Its Land, Says President Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia's invasion amounted to aggression against all of Europe and that the more weapons Ukraine receives from the West, the faster it will be able to liberate its occupied land.

He told a news conference he had discussed the possibility of further sanctions against Russia and post-war reconstruction at talks in Kyiv with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and Romania.

Ukraine was grateful for arms deliveries to help it against Russia's February 24 invasion and expected to receive heavy weaponry including modern rocket artillery and missile defence systems, he said.

"Every day of delay or postponed decisions is an opportunity for the Russian military to kill Ukrainians or destroy our cities," he said. "There is a direct correlation: the more powerful weapons we receive, the faster we can liberate our people, our land."

"Russian aggression against Ukraine is aggression against all of Europe, against all united Europe, against every one of us, against our values," he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.