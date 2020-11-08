The Obamas Hail Biden and Harris' 'Historic and Decisive' White House Win

Former President Barack Obama has hailed Joe Biden's 'historic and decisive' win after the latter was declared the next President of the United States by major US news networks.

"Once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect (Kamala) Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory," Obama, Donald Trump's White House predecessor, said in a statement.

Obama acknowledged the 77-year-old Biden will "face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has -- a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril."

"I know he'll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote."

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also congratulated Biden and Harris on their win. "My warmest congratulations again to Joe and Jill, Kamala and Doug—and each of you who stepped up when your country needed you," she said in a tweet.

"We’ve got to promise each other that our focus in this election won’t be an anomaly, but the rule. That’s how we can not only feel this way right now, but in the months and years ahead. It’s the only way we’ll build a nation worthy of our children," she added.

Former US President Bill Clinton extended his wishes as he said, "America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!"

Congratulating Biden and Kamala Harris, Democrat Hillary Clinton said, "The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together."