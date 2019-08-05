'The President Inspires Killers': Singer John Legend Slams Trump Over Ohio, Texas Mass Shootings
John Legend took to Twitter to condemn the mass shootings that took place on the same day in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, and said that US President was part of the problem.
File photo of American singer John Legend.
Los Angeles: Singer John Legend has always been a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump and the musician has once again attacked him in the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio, saying he "inspires killers".
The singer posted a series of tweets calling the president a part of the problem.
"My heart aches for El Paso and Dayton. Our nation is experiencing these traumas far too often and we need our leaders to take urgent action: take these weapons of war off the street and fight the evil ideology of white nationalism that motivates many of these terrorists.
"When we condemn the racist venom coming from the President's mouth and point out the bigotry of his policies, it's not an academic question, it's not a political game, it's about life and death. The President regularly inspires killers. He is a part of the problem," Legend wrote on Twitter.
He also shared a video interview in which he criticised the president after the mass shooting in New Zealand earlier this year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Rajdoot 175 Modified into a Cafe Racer Fits The 'Modern-Classic' Bill Perfectly
- Weekly Tech Recap: Redmi K20 Pro Review, Black Shark 2 Pro, WhatsApp Scam and More
- Want a Smart TV Below Rs 40,000 For Netflix, Hotstar And More? Best TVs to Splurge On
- Ashes 2019 | Australia’s Batsmen More to Blame Than Bowlers for Current Situation: Ponting
- Gowtham, Agarwal Help India A Tighten Grip on West Indies A on Day 3 in Unofficial Test