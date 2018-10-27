English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'The Simpsons' May Bid Goodbye to Apu After Backlash Over Stereotyping Indian Immigrants
The sitcom recently addressed the criticism over Apu's characterisation in the episode ‘No Good Read Goes Unpunished’ but it failed to pacify the viewers.
A still of the character Apu from The Simpsons
Loading...
Los Angeles: The character of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon is reportedly being written out of ‘The Simpsons’ after a controversy.
One of the longest running animated shows on American TV, ‘The Simpsons’ came under intense scrutiny after Hari Kondabolu's documentary ‘The Problem with Apu’ highlighted the stereotypical depiction of Indian immigrants in Hollywood.
The sitcom recently addressed the criticism over Apu's characterisation in the episode ‘No Good Read Goes Unpunished’. However, it failed to pacify the viewers and was slammed on social media for its tone-deaf response to the controversy.
One of the producers confirmed to IndieWire that the show is planning to "drop the Apu character altogether". "I got some disheartening news back. I've verified from multiple sources now: They're going to drop the Apu character altogether," producer Adi Shankar said.
"They aren't going to make a big deal out of it, or anything like that, but they'll drop him altogether just to avoid the controversy," he added.
Shankar said the decision to axe Apu will be a mistake. "If you are a show about cultural commentary and you are too afraid to comment on the culture, especially when it's a component of the culture you had a hand in creating, then you are a show about cowardice," he said.
Reacting to Shankar's comments, Kondabolu tweeted, "There are so many ways to make Apu work without getting rid of him. If true, this sucks."
One of the longest running animated shows on American TV, ‘The Simpsons’ came under intense scrutiny after Hari Kondabolu's documentary ‘The Problem with Apu’ highlighted the stereotypical depiction of Indian immigrants in Hollywood.
The sitcom recently addressed the criticism over Apu's characterisation in the episode ‘No Good Read Goes Unpunished’. However, it failed to pacify the viewers and was slammed on social media for its tone-deaf response to the controversy.
One of the producers confirmed to IndieWire that the show is planning to "drop the Apu character altogether". "I got some disheartening news back. I've verified from multiple sources now: They're going to drop the Apu character altogether," producer Adi Shankar said.
"They aren't going to make a big deal out of it, or anything like that, but they'll drop him altogether just to avoid the controversy," he added.
Shankar said the decision to axe Apu will be a mistake. "If you are a show about cultural commentary and you are too afraid to comment on the culture, especially when it's a component of the culture you had a hand in creating, then you are a show about cowardice," he said.
Reacting to Shankar's comments, Kondabolu tweeted, "There are so many ways to make Apu work without getting rid of him. If true, this sucks."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni Out, Rohit In and Everything Else: The Befuddling Friday Night Selection Bombshell
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 For Diwali 2018
- Sony Bravia A9F Review: This is The TV to Buy, if You Feel Rich Enough
- Rain - Another Problem That Confronts the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...