English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Tab on Your Levis Strauss Jeans is Now Subject of a Lawsuit
The complaint filed with the US District Court in San Francisco, where Levi is based, said Kenzo's activities threaten to cause Levi to lose sales and suffer "incalculable and irreparable damage" to its goodwill, and confuse shoppers.
The label of a Levi's denim jacket of US company Levi Strauss is photographed at a denim store in Frankfurt, Germany, March 20, 2016. (REUTERS)
San Francisco: Levi Strauss & Co on Friday sued the French luxury house Kenzo, accusing the unit of LVMH of trademark infringement for putting tabs on its pants pockets, including in a new clothing line featuring singer Britney Spears.
The complaint filed with the US District Court in San Francisco, where Levi is based, said Kenzo's activities threaten to cause Levi to lose sales and suffer "incalculable and irreparable damage" to its goodwill, and confuse shoppers.
Kenzo did not immediately respond to requests for comment after business hours. A lawyer for the Paris-based company could not immediately be located.
Levi said it has put distinctive tabs bearing its name, in the form of folded cloth ribbons, in the seams of its pants pockets since 1936, to provide "sight identification" for its products.
It said Kenzo has not complied with its cease-and-desist letters to stop selling its own clothing bearing similar tabs, including in its "Kenzo presents Britney Spears-La Collection Memento No. 2" line launched last month.
The complaint quoted Leo Christopher Lucier, Levi's national sales manager in 1936, as having said "no other maker of overalls can have any other purpose in putting a coloured tab on an outside patch pocket, unless for the express and sole purpose of copying our mark, and confusing the customer."
Levi is seeking to recoup lost profits, compensatory and punitive damages, and halt further infringements.
The case is Levi Strauss & Co v Kenzo Paris USA LLC et al, US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 18-02106.
Also Watch
The complaint filed with the US District Court in San Francisco, where Levi is based, said Kenzo's activities threaten to cause Levi to lose sales and suffer "incalculable and irreparable damage" to its goodwill, and confuse shoppers.
Kenzo did not immediately respond to requests for comment after business hours. A lawyer for the Paris-based company could not immediately be located.
Levi said it has put distinctive tabs bearing its name, in the form of folded cloth ribbons, in the seams of its pants pockets since 1936, to provide "sight identification" for its products.
It said Kenzo has not complied with its cease-and-desist letters to stop selling its own clothing bearing similar tabs, including in its "Kenzo presents Britney Spears-La Collection Memento No. 2" line launched last month.
The complaint quoted Leo Christopher Lucier, Levi's national sales manager in 1936, as having said "no other maker of overalls can have any other purpose in putting a coloured tab on an outside patch pocket, unless for the express and sole purpose of copying our mark, and confusing the customer."
Levi is seeking to recoup lost profits, compensatory and punitive damages, and halt further infringements.
The case is Levi Strauss & Co v Kenzo Paris USA LLC et al, US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 18-02106.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Thursday 05 April , 2018
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Thursday 05 April , 2018 Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|6
|2
|2
|10
|1
|Australia
|23
|17
|21
|61
|2
|England
|14
|14
|6
|34
|4
|Canada
|5
|8
|6
|19
|5
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|7
|6
|Scotland
|3
|6
|7
|16
|7
|New Zealand
|3
|5
|5
|13
|8
|Wales
|2
|3
|2
|7
|9
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|10
|Cyprus
|1
|0
|1
|2
|11
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|13
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|14
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Kenya
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Pogba Leads Thrilling Man Utd Comeback to Keep City Waiting For Title
- Tollywood Actress Sri Reddy Goes Topless Against Casting Couch, Taken Into Police Custody
- Matte Green Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army: Detailed Image Gallery
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 Launched in 2018
- A Quiet Place Movie Review: John Krasinski Provides A Masterclass In Horror Filmmaking