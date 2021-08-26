The Taliban are the Same as They Were 20 Years Ago, Only More Violent, Says Afghan Journalist

The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan, and have sought to present themselves as a more moderate force. They have promised to respect women’s rights, forgive those who fought against them and prevent Afghanistan from being used as a base for terror attacks. Can they be trusted? Not if one reads what Farida Nekzad—who is the co-founder, managing editor and former deputy director of Afghanistan’s leading independent news agency Pajhwok Afghan News—has to say. Nekzad, who has managed to get to Qatar and is running the Centre for Protection of Afghan Women Journalists (CPAWJ) from there, is trying to spread information about the reality of Afghanistan under Taliban rule through WhatsApp messages to associates. Here are edited excerpts of what she has to say:

For your information, I must say that unfortunately, the Taliban have not changed ideologically. They are the same as they were 20 years ago, only more violent.

A day ago, one of the female journalists, who is also a member of our centre’s board, was beaten and injured in the back and neck while trying to report on the disorder…

A Tolo News reporter was beaten and his equipment was broken.

I believe that these mercenaries do not respect any borders and do not know humanity at all.

They are very cruel and dictatorial and disrespectful of all religions and human values, and their goal is to destroy the history, culture and values ​​of the Afghan people. They do not know anything called Islam and human beings except ignorance.

They destroyed all our achievements in one hour. They forced our vagrants from Afghanistan to leave their homeland, drowned our youth in blood, and once again caused distress to Afghans.

You are witnessing the worst events in the last three weeks…

Believe me, I shed tears as I left the house until I wrote these messages to you…

I travelled to almost 35 countries of the world and lived for short periods, but with all the facilities I had, I preferred to be in Afghanistan and continued my work and struggle by accepting dozens of dangers. What was the result? You cannot imagine how hard and frustrating the mission can be, but I will continue my struggle wherever it is and I will speak out against any injustice and greed…

They (the Taliban) are trying to show themselves as changed and announced general amnesty. But, every night, through house-to-house efforts, the people they have identified are dragged out and taken away with them to unknown places… People are deceived by their words… I wish they were good and changed, and the oppressed and suffering people of Afghanistan were not once again displaced.

