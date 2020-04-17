WORLD

1-MIN READ

'The US is Praying for You': Melania Trump Tells UK PM Boris Johnson's Pregnant Fiancee

US first lady Melania Trump walks off stage after addressing the 2020 PTA Legislative Conference in Alexandria, Virginia. (Reuters)

Boris Johnson is recovering from COVID-19 after spending several days in intensive care with the disease. Symonds said on April 4 she had suffered the main symptoms of the coronavirus but was on the mend.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
London: U.S First Lady Melania Trump called Carrie Symonds, the pregnant fiancée of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to wish the couple a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, a White House statement said on Thursday.

Johnson is recovering from COVID-19 after spending several days in intensive care with the disease. Symonds said on April 4 she had suffered the main symptoms of the coronavirus but was on the mend.

"Mrs. Trump expressed well wishes for Ms. Symonds and Prime Minister Johnson, and noted that the United States was praying for their speedy and full recoveries," the statement said.

