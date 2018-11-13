Former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle may seem like an ideal couple, but there was a time when they, too, had sought help from a marriage counsellor.In an interview with People magazine, the former US first lady said, "Because we're role models, it's important for us to be honest. If you're in a marriage there are times you want to leave, that's normal because I felt that way.""There were definitely times when I wished things were different. But I don't think I ever thought, 'I'm just checking out of this," People quoted the former first lady as saying.Speaking about her experience with marriage counselling, Michelle Obama explained that she learned to take control of her own happiness."Marriage counseling, for us, was one of those ways where we learned to talk out our differences. What I learned about myself was that my happiness was up to me and I started working out more, I started asking for help, not just from him but from other people," she said.The former first couple got engaged in 1991 and tied the knot on October 3, 1992. They recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. They have two daughters — Malia Ann Obama and Sasha Obama.