News18» News»World»'There Will be Consequences': US Warns Russia over its 'Reckless' Action in Ukraine
1-MIN READ

'There Will be Consequences': US Warns Russia over its 'Reckless' Action in Ukraine

File photo of Antony Blinken (Reuters)

File photo of Antony Blinken (Reuters)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia's reckless activities in Ukraine will have costs.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned in an interview Sunday of “consequences" if Russia acts “aggressively" towards Ukraine.

“I have to tell you I have real concerns about Russia’s actions on the borders of Ukraine," Blinken told NBC’s “Meet the Press" of the military build-up in the region.

“President Biden’s been very clear about this. If Russia acts recklessly, or aggressively, there will be costs, there will be consequences," Blinken said.

first published:April 11, 2021, 19:27 IST