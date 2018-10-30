There's Only One Trump: White House to New Brazil President Bolsonaro

Brazil's right-wing president-elect Jair Bolsonaro better not get too carried away with comparisons of him to the US president."There's only one Donald Trump," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders dead-panned Monday, pouring cold water on claims — both from supporters and opponents — that Brazil has produced its very own tropical Trump.Despite this, there were signs of a budding Trump-Bolsonaro friendship after the former paratrooper's election on Sunday.Washington has avoided any comment on Bolsonaro's long history of making comments seen as sexist, homophobic and racist, as well as openly praising torture and military rule under Brazil's 1964-1985 dictatorship.Instead, Trump was quick off the mark with a phone call to congratulate Bolsonaro on Sunday. Later, Trump tweeted about the "excellent call," saying "we agreed that Brazil and the United States will work closely together on Trade, Military and everything else!"