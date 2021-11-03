These Countries Have Approved Covaxin, But Travel For Indians Remains Distant Dream

The technical committee of World Health Organization (WHO) will meet on Wednesday to discuss the issue of giving Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to Covaxin, the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech. Recently, Australia recognised Covaxin, allowing Indians inoculated with the vaccine to travel to the country.

There are several other countries that have given approval to Covaxin to ease international travel and allow passengers to enter their geographies. These are Iran, Mauritius, Mexico, Nepal, Oman and Greece.

However, those vaccinated with Covaxin cannot travel to all the countries that have approved the Covid-19 vaccine. The reason being India’s air bubble agreement and ban on international flights.

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, aviation authority, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has extended the suspension on scheduled international passenger flights till 30 November, 2021. The ban has been in place since the pandemic began in March last year.

However, India has formed air-bubble pacts with around 28 countries, including the US, UK, UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air-bubble agreement between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines with specific restrictions.

Basis the air bubble agreements, Indians who have taken Covaxin can only travel to Oman, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

While here are some of the countries that Indians, jabbed with Covaxin, cannot take a direct flight to:

Greece: Indians arriving in Greece are required to show a Covid-19 vaccine certificate, a negative RT-PCR report of less than 72 hours, or a negative antigen test less than 48 hours old. People do not need to quarantine unless Covid symptoms are observed on arrival. However, there are no direct flights operating with India and Greece and people have to take indirect flights through other European cities. Currently, no major European countries have approved Covaxin.

Australia: Australia is the latest country to approve the Bharat Biotech vaccine. It approved Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, and BBIBP-CorV, manufactured by Sinopharm, China and recognised the two for the purpose of establishing a traveller’s vaccination status. However, the country doesn’t have air-bubble pact with India that allows direct flights. Currently, indirect flights to Australia have layover in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Tokyo airports. However, all the three countries haven’t approved Covaxin.

Philippines: Travellers who are vaccinated with Covaxin are allowed to go to the Philippines. However, India doesn’t run direct flights to the country, passengers have to take to alternate routes to travel.

Mexico: Mexico’s health regulator has authorised the emergency use of Covaxin. But the country is not among the 28 countries that India has signed pact under air bubble.

Mauritius: Indians who are vaccinated with the Bharat Biotech’s vaccine can travel to Mauritius, but India is not directly operating flights to the country.

In the case of indirect flights to the countries authorising Covaxin, yet not under air bubble pact with India, the guidelines and requirements of the layover depends on the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.

